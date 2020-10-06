“After respiratory infections, urinary tract infections are the most common infection seen in babies and toddlers,” Dr Zeynep Banu Gungor tells TRT World. “It spreads from bacteria from the stool, and is very risky for kids.”

“It is very difficult to diagnose urinary tract infections in children,” her colleague Dr Ozlem Balci Ekmekci adds. “They have a hard time articulating their health problems, and it’s also not easy collecting urine samples from them.”

Balci says urinary tract infections, which can be misdiagnosed, need to be discovered fast, treatment following immediately afterwards. If left untreated for a while, Gungor says, an infection of this kind can cause kidney damage and kidney failure, especially in children around the age of two.

Gungor and Balci are colleagues at Istanbul University - Cerrahpasa, Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty’s Medical Biochemistry department. They have collaborated with Arkan Group’s Pine brand of baby diapers in order to devise a nappy that alerts parents to the presence of a bacterial urinary tract infection in their baby.

Both doctors emphasise that early diagnosis is crucial for childhood urinary tract infections, and that they were glad to be co-developers of a smart diaper that would help in the diagnosis of UTIs.

The university-industry project was a collaboration between Istanbul University - Cerrahpasa and Arkan Group. Balci says the Arkan Group CEO, Ozcan Arkan, was personally invested in the project because of his nephew.

Arkan says his company has been producing diapers for a long time. Five years ago, his nephew, then 5, had a urinary tract infection, and as a result, lost 80 percent function in one of his kidneys. Inspired by this unfortunate example, Arkan, an industrial engineer who was working towards his PhD at Istanbul University’s Quantitative Methods department, wondered if urine, one of the bodily fluids that along with blood is regularly analysed for signs of illness, could be tested in the diaper.

“We started working together with Doctors Gungor and Balci,” Arkan says. “Collaborating with a hospital allows you to test out the product thoroughly beforehand,” he adds.

“After three years of work, Pine Smart, the smart diaper, was out. And about six or seven months ago, we received the Doktorclub Awards,” he says proudly, referring to their “Best R&D/Innovation Application Winner” Award as Arkan Group and Istanbul University - Cerrahpasa, Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty.