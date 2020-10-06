Eddie Van Halen, of the legendary hard rock group that bore his family name, has died following a long battle with cancer, his son announced.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote in a Twitter message on Tuesday, with a picture of the rocker who was 65.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for," he added. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

READ MORE:Singer of feminist anthem 'I Am Woman' dies aged 78

Sold 75M albums

Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the 1970s and quickly earned a fan base.

The group, regarded as of one the most influential American rock groups of all time, is known for such classics as "Jump," "Panama," "Runnin' with the Devil," and the guitar solo "Eruption."

Van Halen has sold more than 75 million albums and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist, according to the band's label.

Van Halen's 1984 album "1984" was to be the band's high point, giving them their only number one single, "Jump."

READ MORE: Iconic fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from Covid-19

'Didn't drink to party'

The creative tension within the band boiled over during the "1984" tour, with Eddie Van Halen and original frontman David Lee Roth falling out. Roth left the band in April 1985.