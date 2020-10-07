Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Europe passes 6 million confirmed cases

Europe has registered more than six million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus since it first appeared in the region in January, an AFP tally showed.

So far the continent has seen 6,000,940 infections and 237,716 deaths, with the most in Russia (1,248,619 infections and 21,865 deaths), Spain (825,410 infections, 32,486 deaths), France (669,235 infections, 32,365 deaths) and Britain (530,113 infection, 42,445 deaths).

Turkey reports 1,581 new patients

Turkey has reported 1,581 more patients of the novel coronavirus and 1,355 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

The overall patient count now stands at 329,138, with recoveries totalling 288,954, according to ministry data.

Some 116,608 more Covid-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to over 11.16 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,609, with 56 more fatalities.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter said there was a downward trend in the number of patients in critical condition, adding that this number could be reduced with early treatment.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,411, while 6.2 percent suffer from pneumonia this week.

Italy tops 3,000 daily cases for first time since April

Italy has registered 3,678 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, the first time the country has exceeded 3,000 cases in a single day since April.

There were also 31 virus-related deaths against 28 the day before, far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be slammed by Covid-19 and has the second-highest death toll after Britain in the continent, with 36,061 dying since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures. It has also registered 333,940 cases.

Switzerland reports more than 1,000 new cases

The number of new coronavirus infections have risen by 1,077 in a day, data from Switzerland's public health agency showed, the first daily increase of more than 1,000 since early April.

The agency reported a total of 57,709 confirmed cases, up from 56,632 on Tuesday. The death toll rose by two to 1,789.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February.

New daily cases peaked at 1,456 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1.

UK records 14,162 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 14,162 new daily cases of Covid-19, slightly down from the 14,542 it reported the day before, government data showed.

A further 70 people died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days.

Gilead to supply 20,000 more doses of remdesivir to EU

The European Commission has said that it had agreed with US company Gilead to supply more than 20,000 additional doses of its Covid-19 drug remdesivir, in a bid to tackle shortages of the medication in European countries.

A spokesperson for the EU executive said Brussels had agreed with Gilead last Friday to supply the additional doses for the treatment of about 3,400 patients.

It said it had paid $8.2 million for the new supply, which is in addition to 30,000 courses of treatment it had bought at the end of July.

WHO worried about virus spikes in Cuba, other Caribbean states

The World Health Organization is concerned about spikes in virus cases in countries that had managed outbreaks effectively, such as Cuba, and Jamaica, and 11 Caribbean states that have moved from moderate to intense transmission, its regional director, Carissa Etienne, said. The good news is that rates of severe Covid-19 cases have fallen across the Americas and fewer people are being hospitalised needing intensive care, she said in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors.

Italy U21 football team isolating after two cases

Two Italy Under-21 players have tested positive for the virus, sending the team into isolation before their European Championship qualifier against Iceland this week, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced.

The two "totally asymptomatic" players had tested negative on Sunday when they joined the squad, but a second test on Tuesday came back positive.

The players were not named but Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that they were Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Atalanta substitute goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Sri Lanka bans public gatherings amid sharp rise

Sri Lankan authorities have banned all public gatherings as a new cluster of Covid-19 expands in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Health authorities said the outbreak centred at a garment factory has risen to 1,022 confirmed infections while 1,500 people have been asked to quarantine at their homes.

The Health Ministry ordered the public not to conduct public gatherings such as exhibitions, parties, conferences, indoor or outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows and processions.

The majority of the infected people are co-workers at a garment factory.

Rising numbers show UK has a serious problem

Britain's rising numbers of infections and an increase in people being hospitalised with the disease demonstrate that there is a serious problem, Health Minister Matt Hancock has said.

"It is a challenge, and everybody will have seen, from the rising case rates and unfortunately the rising hospitalisation rates, which have risen really quite sharply in the last week or so, that we have got a very serious problem on our hands," Hancock said at a Confederation of British Industry webinar.

"The challenge is how to deal with this second peak in a way that has as little damage as possible. Thankfully, we know far more about it than first time around."

Poland reports new daily record of cases, deaths

Poland has reported a daily record of 3,003 new cases as well as a record of 75 deaths, as the country grapples with a rapid surge in cases and imposes new restrictions while trying to dodge a full lockdown.

Poland now has a total of 107,319 confirmed cases and 2,792 deaths.

Indonesia reports 4,538 new cases, 98 deaths

Indonesia reported 4,538 new cases, bringing its infections total to 315,714, data from the country's health ministry showed.

There were also 98 new deaths in Indonesia, taking the total number to 11,472, the highest death toll in Southeast Asia.

Philippines confirms 2,825 new cases, 60 deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has recorded 2,825 new infections and 60 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines had risen to 329,637, the highest number in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 5,925.

Russia reports 11,115 new cases, 202 deaths

Russia has reported 11,115 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 1,248,619.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre said 202 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 21,865.