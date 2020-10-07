Chanel has gone back to the timeless glamour of black and white Hollywood movies while Louis Vuitton embraced a gender neutral future on the last day of Paris fashion week.

An army of the world's top supermodels walked under a huge Hollywood-style sign spelling out Chanel's name in its biggest catwalk spectacle since designer Virginie Viard took over the fabled French house from Karl Lagerfeld after his death last year.

They included the body positive pin-up, Jill Kortleve, the Dutch model who is a voluptuous size 16 (US size 12).

Covid-19 restrictions may have limited the number of fashionistas allowed into the immense Grand Palais in central Paris, but like the decor, Viard wrote her ambitions large.

Her collection was no less than a grand sweep through the long history of the label founded by Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, with a giant nod to Chanel's time in Tinseltown in the 1930s, when she dressed stars like Greta Garbo, Katharine Hepburn, Marlene Dietrich and Gloria Swanson.

"I was thinking of actresses on the red carpet... some of whom we haven't seen in a long time... their faces a little somewhere else as the photographers call out to them," Viard said afterwards.

The show, dominated by black and white interspersed with splashes of bold colour, coincides with the first-ever museum exhibition dedicated to Coco Chanel in the French capital, which opened last week to rave reviews.

READ MORE: Catwalk shows to return for London Fashion Week

Big screen glamour

Viard recreated and updated some of Coco's most beloved looks, with a nod to her predecessor Lagerfeld's more street fashion sensibility with logos a gogo.

"Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld dressed so many actresses in their films and in their lives," Viard added. "They made us dream."

"Without redoing clothes exactly and falling into vintage, I wanted it to be very joyous and colourful and full of life."

With Paris fashion week forced largely online by the coronavirus, Chanel streamed the show live for fashion fans.