Thursday, October 8, 2020

WHO reports global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization has reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from India, the United States, and Brazil, according to the agency's website.

Deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million.

France's cases at record high, new restrictions expected

French health authorities have reported 18,129 new Covid-19 infections, with the daily tally staying above 18,000 for the second day running after Wednesday's all-time high of 18,746.

Hospitals in the Paris region moved into emergency mode on Thursday, cancelling staff holidays and postponing non-essential operations, as coronavirus patients made up close to half of all patients in intensive care units (ICUs).

Meanwhile, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said French cities of Lyon, Lille, Grenoble, and Saint-Etienne will go on maximum coronavirus alert level from Saturday.

Paris and Marseille were put on maximum alert earlier, which led to the closure of bars in those cities.

Veran said the situation in Toulouse and Montpellier was also worrying and that those cities could also be moved to the maximum Covid-19 alert level from early next week.

Jordan returns to weekend lockdown as cases mount

Jordan will enter a nationwide 48-hour lockdown on Friday for the first time in months as health officials worry a major spike in coronavirus infections could threaten its stretched healthcare system, officials said.

The country has seen what officials say is an "exponential" rise, with around 10,000 cases confirmed in just over a week – a near-doubling of the total number of infections since the first cases in early March and a reversal of what had been among the lowest infection and death rates in the Middle East.

Senior officials are struggling to avoid a broader lockdown that the hard-hit economy can ill afford.

Daily cases hit a peak of 1,824 last Monday, with the total number of infections now standing at 20,200 and 137 deaths.

Austria hits new high as tourism concerns mount

Austria has recorded its highest-ever one-day total of coronavirus infections, putting the tourism industry under pressure as the ski season approaches.

The Alpine nation of nearly nine million showed 1,209 new infections in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Austria escaped the worst of the pandemic earlier in the year, helped by a nationwide lockdown in March and April, but numbers have risen steadily recently and Thursday was the third time in October that more than 1,000 infections were reported.

Measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and restrictions on public events were relaxed over the summer, but have now been toughened again.

Sri Lanka Premier League draft postponed

The draft for Sri Lanka's upcoming Premier League tournament has been postponed, the cricket board has said, as the island nation battles to contain its biggest-ever coronavirus outbreak.

Leading internationals including Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shahid Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan had been up for grabs at a Friday ceremony ahead of the Twenty20 competition.

But with more than 1,000 workers at one factory near the capital Colombo testing positive in just 72 hours this week, the government has locked down some regions and banned public gatherings.

The 23-match event has already been rescheduled twice. It was due to kick off in August but was moved to November 14 and then November 21.

Sri Lanka has reported almost 4,500 coronavirus infections and 13 related deaths so far.

Turkey proud to help Africa against virus – Erdogan

Turkey is proud to have contributed to African countries in their fight against the novel coronavirus with Turkish-made respirators, masks, and overalls, the country's president said.

"The peoples of Africa were unfortunately left to their fate in the face of the virus while Western developed countries were engaged in mask wars," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the Turkey-Africa Business Forum organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board.

He underlined that the Turkey-Africa Health Partners Platform could facilitate comprehensive and permanent cooperation between the two sides.

"The essence of our relations with Africa is sincerity, brotherhood, and solidarity," he said, adding that Turkey has never held short-term interests towards the continent.

Ankara does not approve designs to sustain the colonial practices of the past through new methods, he asserted, adding that as a country that has never partaken in colonialism, Turkey refuses to approach the continent in an arrogant or bossy way.

He underlined that Turkey did not see African countries as only markets for Turkish products, but rather sought win-win cooperation.

"We would like to win together, to succeed together, to walk together [with Africa]."

Portugal posts over 1,000 cases in single day, first time since April

Portugal has recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since April, with the government warning the country must gear up for the battle ahead.

"We have to prepare for what is coming," State Secretary of Health Antonio Lacerda Sales told reporters during a visit to a hospital in Braga, a city in the country's northern region.

According to health authority DGS, a total of 1,278 new infections and 10 deaths were reported on Thursday. The last time Portugal posted over 1,000 daily infections was on April 10 during the country's six-week lockdown.

Dutch report over 5,800 daily cases in new record

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by a record of more than 5,800 in 24 hours, data released by health authorities have shown.

The rapid rise is putting pressure on authorities to impose new restrictions in the country, which has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the world

Italy tops 4,000 daily cases for first time since mid-April

Italy has registered 4,458 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, the first time the country has exceeded 4,000 cases in a single day since mid-April.

There were also 22 Covid-related deaths on Thursday against 31 the day before – far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be slammed by COVID-19 and has the second-highest death toll on the continent, with 36,083 dying since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures.

The last time Italy saw more than 4,000 cases in a day was on April 12, with 4,092 infections reported around a month before the government allowed restaurants, bars and shops to reopen.

On that same day, some 431 people died.

Britain reports 17,540 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 17,540 new daily cases of Covid-19, up from the 14,162 it reported the day before, government data has shown.

A further 77 people died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days, the data showed.

Croatian PM urges discipline as cases reach peak

Croatia's Prime Minister has urged discipline in respecting measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as the country reached a record number of daily cases.

Belittling the coronavirus results in "non-compliance with protective measures... which endangers both health and economy," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a government session.

"The economy must go on ... but to ensure that, the personal responsibility of every citizen and discipline are key," he said, stressing the need for "responsible behaviour".

Croatia braved the first few months of the pandemic with less than 100 cases daily and then almost no new infections by mid-May.

But new cases have spiked since the Adriatic nation of 4.2 million people opened its borders to tourists for the summer season, hitting a record 542 Thursday.

Croatia has confirmed nearly 19,000 infections and 310 deaths from the respiratory disease.

Russia's new daily case tally near May peak

Russia has reported 11,493 new cases, just short of the most confirmed in a single day during the pandemic, pushing the overall total to 1,260,112.

Officials said 191 people had died in the last 24 hours. The official death toll now stands at 22,056.