Saturday, December 26, 2020

Millions face new virus restrictions in UK

Millions of people in the UK have faced tough new restrictions, with Scotland and Northern Ireland demanding tighter measures to try to halt a new variant of the virus that is believed to spread more quickly.

Northern Ireland went into a six-week lockdown and in Wales, restrictions that were relaxed for Christmas Day were also re-imposed.

The number of people under England's top level of restrictions — Tier 4 — increased by 6 million on Saturday to 24 million people overall, around 43 percent of England's population. The region included London and many of its surrounding areas.

No indoor mixing of households is allowed, and only essential travel permitted. Gyms, pools, hairdressers and stores selling nonessential goods have been ordered to close and pubs and restaurants can only do takeout.

Business groups say the restrictions will be economically devastating to their members.

France reports sharp decrease in new daily cases

French health authorities have reported 3,093 new infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from the 20,000+ figure recorded over the two days before Christmas Day.

But the number of people hospitalised for the disease increased by 85, at 24,477, the first increase in six days.

France will launch its vaccination campaign on Sunday along with most other EU countries. Its death toll increased by 146 versus Friday, to 62,573, the seventh-highest globally.

Slovakia starts vaccinations against virus

Slovakia has started to vaccinate its population against the virus as the country joined a coordinated push by the European Union against the global pandemic.

Vladimir Krcmery, a member of the government's Pandemic Commission, was the first person in the country inoculated by the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Turkey says no mutated virus strain found

No specimens of the mutated virus strain have been found in Turkey in samples collected across the country, the nation's health minister announced.

Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the strain was absent both in samples from PCR-positive cases who recently entered Turkey from affected countries, nor in other samples collected in different parts of the country.

"Our public health laboratories regularly examine samples from various regions of our country to monitor mutated and variational changes in the virus," he added.

UK records 210 more deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom has recorded 210 deaths, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data.

The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.

The UK has recorded a death toll of 70,405, defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test.

Under that measure, it has the world's sixth-largest toll, after the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and India.

A broader measure of death certificates puts the United Kingdom's death toll at 79,349.

BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey with vaccine deal

German company BioNTech's Turkish-origin co-founder has said he is "very happy" to Turkey after a recent procurement deal for vaccines.

"Turkey is our homeland. We're very happy to be able to help people in Turkey," Dr. Ugur Sahin told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview a day after Turkish authorities announced a deal with BioNTech early on Friday.

"We have discussions with TUBITAK... We also want to open a place of BioNTech company in Turkey," he said, referring to Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council.

According to the agreement, BioNTech will send Turkey an initial 550,000 doses by earl 2021 at the latest.

Thailand finds new virus clusters in south and east

Health officials in Thailand have said that two new clusters of virus cases have been linked to a major outbreak discovered a week earlier among migrant workers in an industrial province near Bangkok.

The new cases were found in 19 members of a motorcycling club who held a holiday gathering on Lanta island in the southern province of Krabi, and in nine people who were in a gambling den in the eastern province of Rayong, said the Disease Control Department.

The first of the motorcyclists to be diagnosed with the virus had come from Samut Sakhon province, where the outbreak among migrant workers occurred.

On Saturday morning, 110 new cases were reported, bringing Thailand’s total to 6,020. Sixty of the 110 were linked to the Samut Sakhon outbreak.

Swiss admit blundering after virus first wave

Switzerland's health minister has admitted that the government blundered in easing Covid-19 restrictions too far, resulting in some of Europe's fiercest infection rates during the pandemic's second wave.

Alain Berset said the Swiss approach put the emphasis on personal responsibility — but accepted that it had not worked.

The virus will not vanish any time soon, he added, despite the roll-out of vaccinations.

In March, during the first wave of infections, Switzerland was not hit as hard by deaths and did not impose as strict a lockdown as some other European states.

Slow decline in new cases reported in Turkey

Turkey has reported 15,118 more infections and 253 fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 3,002 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.13 million.

Since Friday, as many as 23,231 people recovered, bringing the tally to 1,994,034, while the death toll climbed to 19,624.

Some 178,872 tests were conducted across the country over the past day, pushing the total to over 23.6 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,501, the data showed.

Italy reports 261 new deaths

Italy has reported 261 more deaths, against 459 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections increased by 10,407 from 19,037 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy's epidemic began to 2,010,037.

Italy on Thursday became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases.

Hall of Fame golfer Norman battling virus

Hall of Fame golfer Greg Norman has spent part of his Christmas Day in a hospital battling the virus.

The 65-year-old Australian, known as "The Shark" during a career that included two major wins at The Open Championship (1986, 1993), revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post.

"This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, (expletive) CoVid," wrote Norman, who was photographed in a hospital bed.

He posted a video on Christmas Eve describing his symptoms.

"I feel very flu-like, I have a mild fever, I have a cough, I have aches and pains.

Iran's Rouhani: US wants vaccine payments through its banks

President Hassan Rouhani has said that Washington was demanding Iranian transactions for vaccines pass through US banks, and expressed fear the money could be seized.

US President Donald Trump has imposed wave after wave of sanctions on the Islamic republic since 2018, when he unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran has assets frozen in several countries, including in the US.

"We want to transfer money from a country where our money is" to buy the vaccine and "this country has accepted", Rouhani said during a meeting of Iran's coronavirus task force, without identifying the country in question.

EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads

The European Union has teed up a vaccine rollout, even as countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain of the virus, believed to be more infectious, that has spread from Britain to France and Spain and even as far as Japan.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.7 million lives and is still running rampant in much of the world, but the recent launching of inoculation campaigns has boosted hopes that 2021 could bring a respite.

First doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in hard-hit Italy, Spain and France on Saturday morning ready for distribution to elderly care facilities and hospital staff. "We'll get our freedom back, we'll be able to embrace again," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said as he urged Italians to get the shot.

Deadly fire hits Egyptian hospital treating patients

A fire has killed at least seven people and injured several others at a private hospital that was treating virus patients on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, local sources and media said.

The fire broke out at about 0700 GMT (9 am local) at Misr Al Amal Hospital in El Obour, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) northeast of central Cairo, and according to initial investigations was caused by an electrical fault, security and medical sources said.

The hospital was evacuated and closed and patients were transferred to a public hospital in Cairo, the sources said.

Iran extends curfew to 330 cities to sustain virus decline

Iran has extended a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities in an effort to sustain a recent fall in the number of new infections and deaths, state television reported on Saturday.

Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV that a curfew running from 1730 GMT to 0030 GMT (9 pm to 4 am local), already in place in 108 so-called "orange" or medium-risk cities, will be extended to lower-risk "yellow" cities.

The curfew, during which there is a ban on the use of private cars to reduce the level of contacts between people, resulted in nearly 100,000 fines on one night in the past week.

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's vaccine

The Philippines' presidential spokesman has said the country. is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's vaccine.

Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulator's approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine, Harry Roque, spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement.

It will take the food and drugs agency 21 days to evaluate and approve the vaccine, he said, adding that inoculation would start as soon as stocks become available.

The Philippines has the second highest n umber of infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Russia tops 3 million infections

Russia has passed three million confirmed coronavirus infections, as authorities hold out against reimposing a national lockdown while the country is battered by a second wave.