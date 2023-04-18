A fire in a Beijing hospital has killed 21 people, the state-run Beijing Daily said.

Emergency response teams first received word just before 1 pm (0500 GMT) on Tuesday that a fire had broken out at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the capital city's Fengtai District, the Beijing Daily report said.

The fire was extinguished about half an hour later and rescue efforts continued for about another two hours, by which time a total of 71 patients had been evacuated and taken to another location.

The death toll was put at 21 by 6 pm, the report said.

The Beijing Daily said "the cause of the accident is under further investigation".

