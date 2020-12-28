Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been named player of the century at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Defeating Barcelona's Leo Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Ronaldo was voted best player of the 2000s by a 23-person jury, including coaches and former players and worldwide fan votes.

"CRISTIANO RONALDO presented with the ⁣PLAYER OF THE CENTURY⁣ 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Award," the Dubai Global Soccer Awards said on Twitter.

Legacy

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner (four with Real Madrid, one with Man Utd) led the Portugal national team to win their first-ever major title, the UEFA EURO 2016.

Ronaldo, who is also the captain of Portugal, scored 102 goals for his nation.