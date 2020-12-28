“Demon Slayer”, the animated tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons that murdered his family, has shattered a nearly two-decade record to become Japan’s top-grossing movie.

The film, based on a popular manga and television anime series, powered past “Spirited Away”, the mega-hit Academy Award-winning movie by Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki that opened in 2001, in just a little over two months.

“Demon Slayer”, with a full official title of “Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train”, had taken in 32.47 billion yen compared with 31.68 billion yen for “Spirited Away”, according to data released on Monday.