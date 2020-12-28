CULTURE
'Demon Slayer' becomes top-grossing film in Japanese box-office history
The tale of an adolescent boy fighting human-eating demons, has amassed $2.61 billion (270 billion yen) in business as of December 3, according to its distributor.
Pedestrians walk past a poster promoting the anime film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train" at a cinema in Tokyo on December 16. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
December 28, 2020

“Demon Slayer”, the animated tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons that murdered his family, has shattered a nearly two-decade record to become Japan’s top-grossing movie.

The film, based on a popular manga and television anime series, powered past “Spirited Away”, the mega-hit Academy Award-winning movie by Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki that opened in 2001, in just a little over two months.

“Demon Slayer”, with a full official title of “Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train”, had taken in 32.47 billion yen compared with 31.68 billion yen for “Spirited Away”, according to data released on Monday.

The film got an unexpected boost from the novel coronavirus, film industry watchers said.

People stuck at home because of social distancing got hooked on the manga comic and television series then rushed to watch the film when cinemas reopened.

The film, with its message of resilience, has also spawned a bonanza of merchandise - from toys to canned coffee - generating at least  $2.61 billion (270 billion yen) in business as of December 3, said Toshihiro Nagahama, senior economist at the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute.

Sony Corp, whose music unit is co-distributor, also got a boost from the film, which has opened in several Asian countries and will head to the United States and Canada early in the New Year.

SOURCE:Reuters
