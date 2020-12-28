Brazil's star footballer Neymar is at the centre of a new controversy storm after several Brazilian media reported that he's organising a huge New Year's Eve party despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Acelmo Goes, a columnist for the O Globo newspaper, claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is hosting 500 people for a week-long party at his luxury beachside mansion near Rio de Janeiro that started on Saturday and will last until New Year's Day.

Brazil has suffered the second largest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the world with more than 191,000, while 7.4 million people have contracted the virus.

Neymar, who is no stranger to controversies over his parties, allegedly even installed soundproofing equipment to try to avoid bothering his neighbours.

Leo Dias, a columnist for the Metropoles website who is renowned for his scoops on celebrities, even named the artists due to perform at Neymar's party, such as Ludmilla and Wesley Safadao.

Guests' mobile phones are allegedly due to be confiscated on the door to prevent any evidence finding its way onto social media.

Representatives for Neymar denied the rumours, releasing a statement saying there would be "no party" in Neymar's villa.

A specialist events agency, Agencia Fabrica, released a statement confirming it had been contracted for a New Year's event in the Costa Verde region where Neymar's villa is located "that will host around 150 people ... while respecting all the health rules determined by the public bodies."