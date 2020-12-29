American singer-songwriter Patti Smith and her band will mark the beginning of 2021 with a moving tribute to 100 NHS and healthcare workers, who passed away this year from Covid-19, on London's iconic Piccadilly Circus screen, organisers have said.

The 10-minute performance at midnight on the giant screen will also be streamed around the world for free, a digital art platform, CIRCA said on Monday in a statement.

The statement said the special New Year's Eve event will be streamed on the CIRCA YouTube Channel at 23:30 - 00:10GMT, urging visitors to Piccadilly Circus to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Huge body of work

Patti Smith lives and works in New York City.

She is a singer-songwriter, poet, and visual artist, known for her revolutionary merging of poetry and rock.

In 1971, her first poetry reading at St Mark's Church would go on influence her debut album, Horses, which has been hailed as one of the top one hundred albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

Her books include Just Kids, winner of the National Book Award in 2010, Witt, Babel, Woolgathering, The Coral Sea, and Auguries of Innocence.

In 2005, the French Ministry of Culture awarded Smith the title of Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.