Yemeni men, women and children filled a hall earlier this month in rebel-held Sanaa, laughing and clapping as actors took to the stage with comic relief for their war-wracked country.

Yemen's conflict has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis, the UN says, and the Arab world's poorest country has also been hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

Hoping to provide entertainment to the embattled population, a troupe of struggling artists performed in the capital Sanaa a play called "Yemeni Film", which showcased the country's hardships.

It revolved around young people who want to produce a film but face a mountain of challenges, including violence, air strikes, a lack of funding and a shortage of trained actors.

In an effort to avoid the minefields of political sensitivities and any backlash, the actors turned to comedy to paint a picture of their ordeal.

A respite

For the dozens of men, women and children who packed a Sanaa cultural centre, it was a welcome respite from their daily struggles.

They cheered, whistled and laughed openly, as they sat side by side with no face masks, despite coronavirus dangers.

"We, as struggling artists, cannot provide food aid or stop the ongoing conflict," Mohammed Khaled, the director of the play, told AFP.

"All we can do is offer the people entertainment to take them out of their current situation and an artistic message that they can enjoy."

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in the Yemen war, which erupted after the Iran-backed Houthis took control of Sanaa in 2014.

The conflict has deepened since 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to support the government against the rebels.

After five years of war, malnutrition has reached record levels and pushed the country further to the brink of famine, the United Nations World Food Programme warned in early December.

Despite a UN-brokered agreement reached two years ago between the warring parties, a peaceful settlement has yet to materialise.

No infrastructure

The conflict affected everyone and everything in Yemen, said Khaled, and the art scene is no exception.

"This play talks about me, and all the artists and filmmakers in Yemen who are struggling," he said.