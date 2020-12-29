Israeli media have lashed out at BBC for airing a program on Jesus in which it claimed he was a Palestinian.

The BBC World Service radio program Heart and Soul aired a program on December 18 in which presenter Robert Beckford noted that artistic depictions of Jesus as blonde and European are historically inaccurate and referred to his national identity as a Palestinian.

Israeli daily Jerusalem Post on Monday cited The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA) as disputing the inaccuracy of the national identity of Jesus.