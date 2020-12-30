Wednesday, December 30

Study suggests Italy's Covid-19 death toll is higher than reported

Italy's coronavirus death toll is probably considerably higher than reported, statistics bureau ISTAT said in an analysis pointing to thousands of fatalities that have not been officially attributed to Covid-19.

In its second report on the epidemic's impact on Italy's mortality rate, ISTAT said that from February to the end of November there were almost 84,000 more deaths compared with the average of the previous five years.

Of these "excess deaths", 57,647 - or 69 percent - were officially registered by the health ministry and civil protection unit as being attributed to the new coronavirus.

Italy has continued to register hundreds of Covid-19 deaths per day since the study was concluded, with the updated official tally reaching 73,604 on Wednesday, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

Turkey's virus death toll rises by 254

Turkey's virus death toll rose by 254 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,642.

The number of new cases stood at 15,692 in the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,194,272.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 4 as part of the measures.

Doses of Russian Sputnik V arrive i Serbia

An initial shipment of 2,400 Russian Sputnik V vaccines has arrived in Serbia and officials say it should get green light for use in early January.

The Russian vaccines were transported to the Torlak Institute for Virology, Vaccines and Sera in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

The Balkan country has already started inoculation with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that are being used across the European Union. Officials have said Serbia will import Chinese vaccines and enable the citizens to choose.

AstraZeneca aims for swift approval of vaccine in Brazil

AstraZeneca said it is working to offer its Covid-19 vaccine to Brazilians as soon as possible, seeking regulatory approval in Brazil after authorisation in the UK.

Britain became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The UK approval offers hope to Brazil, which has made the cheap and sturdy British vaccine the cornerstone of its widely criticised vaccine plan.

President Jair Bolsonaro, a prominent coronavirus skeptic who has said he will not take any vaccine, is under pressure to speed up Brazil's rollout, as regional peers Mexico and Chile have already begun immunisations.

Italy reports 575 deaths

Italy reported 575 virus-related deaths against 659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,202 from 11,212.

There were 169,045 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, up from a previous 128,740.

Italy has seen an official total of 73,604 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

UK records 50,023 cases

The UK recorded 981 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the highest number since April 24.

The number of new cases was 50,023, slightly down on Tuesday's 53,135, according to government data.

Russia to distribute over 1M Sputnik V shots at home by year-end

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said.

Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in early December, has so far produced over 2 million doses in total, Industry Minister Denis Manturov told state television.

The Sputnik V vaccine is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.

China wants travel limits during Lunar holiday

China is encouraging tens of millions of migrant workers not to travel home during February’s Lunar New Year holiday to prevent spread of the virus.

The call issued by the National Health Commission is extraordinary because the Lunar New Year is China’s most important traditional holiday. It’s the only time of the year when many workers can travel home to see their families.

China has limited local transmission of the virus, but authorities remain on high alert about a possible resurgence. Already, schools are scheduled to begin the Lunar New Year vacation a week early and tourists have been told not to visit Beijing during the holiday.

UK imposes further lockdowns as variant spreads

The British government said more areas of England would be placed under the strictest virus restrictions as a highly infectious variant of the virus is spreading across the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Midlands, the north east, parts of the north west and parts of the south west would be moved into Tier 4 from 00.01 GMT on Thursday. Hospitality venues and non-essential shops are closed in tier four and households cannot mix.

Ukraine signs contract for supply of China's Sinovac vaccine

Ukraine's health minister has signed contract to buy 1.8 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine, Ukraine's presidential office said.

The office said in a statement the vaccine was expected to arrive in Ukraine in "the shortest possible time".

Sweden registers 8,846 cases

Sweden registered 8,846 new virus cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country registered 243 new deaths, taking the total to 8,727. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

The health agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual due to less testing and delays in reporting of deaths.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Swiss government sticks to current restrictions

The Swiss government decided against imposing further restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus amid faster-spreading variants which recently entered the country.

"The Federal Council has conducted a detailed analysis of the current epidemiological situation. This remains worrying due to the high level of infection and the appearance of two new virus variants in Switzerland," the government said in a statement. "However, the Federal Council has come to the conclusion that the measures taken on December 18...are appropriate and do not need to be tightened."

Thai tourist city of Pattaya placed under lockdown

The Thai tourist city of Pattaya and the surrounding district were placed under lockdown as the country continues to grapple with an intensifying outbreak of the virus.

Health workers sprayed restaurants and other establishments as part of preventative measures.

The governor ordered the closing of non-essential shops in Banglamung district in Chonburi province, which includes Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok. Restaurants are allowed to serve only takeaway food.

Sweden to require negative virus test for travellers from UK

People travelling from Britain to Sweden will need to show a negative test result for the new virus before entering the country, the Swedish government said.

The requirement will come into force on January 1 and will not apply to Swedish citizens, Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference.

Last week, Sweden shut its borders to travellers from Britain and Denmark with some exceptions.

Latvia to police New Year curfew amid rising infections

Latvian police and border guards will patrol the streets to enforce a New Year's night curfew aimed at preventing large crowds gathering as infections rise.

The curfew will last through the weekend and also cover the Orthodox Christmas holidays a week later, widely celebrated in the nation of 1.9 million.

More than 2,000 police, reinforced by border guards and the National Guard, will patrol streets during the curfew hours, when leaving home will only be permitted for medical emergencies or for work.

Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain has become the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.

Britain has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, and the government said it had accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to grant emergency authorisation.

The approval is a vindication for a shot seen as essential for mass immunisations in the developing world as well as in Britain, but one that has been dogged by questions about its trial data that make it unlikely to be approved very soon in the European Union or the United States.

Germany's daily death toll hits 1,000

Germany recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time, days after it started vaccinating people and as an extension of a lockdown looms.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose by 22,459 to 1,687,185, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll increased by 1,129 to 32,107.

The RKI said the data was not fully comparable as some health authorities reported fewer results during the holidays and some reports included late claims.

Daily infection numbers have not come down significantly since the 16 federal states in early December agreed that schools, most shops, bars and restaurants remain closed until January 10.

Taiwan reports first case of new variant found in Britain