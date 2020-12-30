Rights groups have demanded that Palestinian authorities free a woman disc jockey arrested after a dance performance at a Muslim religious site near the West Bank city of Jericho.

Palestinian Authority police arrested Sama Abdulhadi, 30, on Sunday, the day after she performed at Nebi Mussa, the traditional burial place of Moses under Islamic tradition.

Ammar Dweik, director of the Independent Palestinian Commission for Human Rights, said that she was remanded in custody on Tuesday for a further 15 days.

Her family said in a statement that an application for bail was rejected.

She is considered by many to be the first Palestinian woman to have become a professional disc jockey and Israeli daily Haaretz called her the "Palestinian Techno Queen."

Dweik, whose organisation was founded by the PA, said that Abdulhadi had official permission for the event at Nebi Mussa.

"We asked today for her release because her arrest is not logical," he told AFP. "She had received an authorisation from the ministry of tourism."

"Nebi Mussa is not only a religious site but also a tourist site," he said. "If electronic music was not appropriate for it, the ministry should not have given its authorisation."