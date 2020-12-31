The Premier League has confirmed that 18 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the highest number since weekly testing began.

Manchester City's clash at Everton was postponed on Monday after an outbreak of multiple positive cases at City.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," the league said in a statement.

"Of these, there were 18 new positive tests. Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days."

That figure surpassed the previous highest figure recorded of 16 for November 9-15.

All remaining seven Premier League games on Tuesday and Wednesday are still set to go ahead.

City grapples with outbreak

City had already announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members prior to the latest positive cases on Monday.

The club's training ground has been closed for an "indeterminate period" with further testing on players and staff to take place before it can reopen.

City are due to face Chelsea away in the Premier League on Sunday and Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals on January 6.

Southampton revealed that manager Ralph Hassenhuttl will not be in attendance for his side's match against West Ham on Tuesday as a member of his household has tested positive.