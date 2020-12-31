Thanks to temperatures above seasonal averages, some trees in Istanbul have flowered, victims of a ‘false spring’.

All around Turkey, temperatures are coasting above seasonal averages. In the country, average temperatures have been above seasonal averages with the exception of April, making 2020 a candidate for one of the hottest years on record.

Because of the higher than usual temperatures in Istanbul for December, some trees have started blooming at the end of the month.

Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Faculty of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Meteorology Engineering Department professor Huseyin Toros says that because of climate oscillations, from time to time the air waves would be hot or cold.

Saying 2020 was very hot and that there were record temperatures in Turkey, Toros pointed out that “even though we’re nearing the end of December, the heat waves continue. This year because autumn has been hot in Istanbul trees have started to blossom early.”

Toros continued by saying trees were fooled into thinking it was spring because of warmer temperatures than normal, and that this phenomenon was not unique to Istanbul:

“This phenomenon can be observed in other locations in Turkey. In recent years it’s more common to see plants flowering early. The average temperature in Istanbul these days is about 12-17. Usually in December the average temperature is about 8-9 degrees [Celsius]. Istanbul is experiencing the average temperatures of May right now. In the past, we used to see snow in Istanbul in December but nowadays trees are blooming and they are falling for the ‘false spring’.”

Toros also mentioned that the early blooming of trees had negatively affected the harvest in 2014, and that early blooming is a deterrent to crops.