POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Three-time winner Van Gerwen suffers world dart championship whitewash
A superb quarter-final display from England's Chisnall at Alexandra Palace saw him hit 14 maximum 180s as he moved into the semi-finals for the first time.
Three-time winner Van Gerwen suffers world dart championship whitewash
Darts - Betway Premier League Darts 2016 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales - 31/3/16 Michael van Gerwen in action. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 2, 2021

Three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen has crashed out of the world darts championship, suffering a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Dave Chisnall.

A superb quarter-final display from England's Chisnall at Alexandra Palace on Friday saw him hit 14 maximum 180s as he moved into the semi-finals for the first time.

Chisnall's last-four opponent will be two-time winner Gary Anderson, while the other semi-final will be between Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting.

Victory for the 40-year-old ended a run of 27 matches without a victory over the Dutch favourite.

RECOMMENDED

"I'm so proud. I've been practising well, I've been playing well I'd say for the last three, four weeks," Chisnall told Sky Sports.

"I want it (the world title) more than anybody else does. I know my own ability, I know I'm playing well. I can win this."

Van Gerwen said on Twitter: "I didn't show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there.

"Full credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system