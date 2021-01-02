Three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen has crashed out of the world darts championship, suffering a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Dave Chisnall.

A superb quarter-final display from England's Chisnall at Alexandra Palace on Friday saw him hit 14 maximum 180s as he moved into the semi-finals for the first time.

Chisnall's last-four opponent will be two-time winner Gary Anderson, while the other semi-final will be between Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting.

Victory for the 40-year-old ended a run of 27 matches without a victory over the Dutch favourite.