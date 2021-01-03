Sunday, January 3, 2021

UK reports 54,990 new daily cases, call for lockdown

Britain has reported 54,990 new cases and a further 454 new deaths within 28 days of positive test.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the country to expect tougher restrictions to combat spiralling cases, as a row flared over whether schools should reopen.

"It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher in many parts of the country," Johnson told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.

"I'm fully, fully reconciled to that."

Opposition leader Keir Starmer on Sunday called on Johnson to bring in a new lockdown in England within the next 24 hours.

France adds almost 12,500 new cases

France has recorded 12,489 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 3,466 reported a day earlier, the Health Ministry said in a daily update.

The increase was higher than the government's target of 5,000 or less per day and brought the cumulative total to 2,665,728, the ministry's data showed.

The Covid-19 death toll was up by 116 to 65,037, after rising by 157 on Saturday.

Norway imposes new restrictions

Norway has said it will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in infection spreading, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.

The Nordic country has seen a rise in cases over the past month and now estimates that one sick person infects 1.3 person on average, authorities have said.

"We see more signs of a new wave of infections," Solberg told a news conference, citing Christmas and New Year 's Eve celebrations and the emergence of the more contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain among the reasons.

Italy reports 347 deaths

Italy has reported 347 deaths against 364 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,245 from 11,831.

Some 102,974 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 67,174.

Italy has registered 75,332 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

The country has also reported 2.155 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Turkey's daily infections dip below 10,000

The daily number of cases in Turkey has fallen to 9,877 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases to 2,241,912 since the country's outbreak emerged in March.

The number of deaths fell to 193 in the last 24 hours from 202 a day earlier, falling below 200 for the first time since December 6. The total death toll stands at 21,488.

Turkey has been in a four-day lockdown for the New Year which will be lifted at 0200GMT on January 4. Ankara has also imposed curfews each weekday evening.

Egypt to probe virus patients' ICU deaths

Egyptian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the deaths of at least four patients at a public Egyptian hospital, after a video of nurses struggling to keep the patients alive was shared widely on social media.

The governor of Sharqia province Mamdouh Ghorab denied allegations by a relative of one of the patients that the deaths were caused by a lack of oxygen at the government-run intensive care unit treating patients.

The Sharqia prosecutor's office said they were investigating the deaths. The hospital director and doctors were being questioned, according to an official at the public prosecutor’s office in Cairo who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Greek-administered Cyprus reports 12 cases of new virus variant from UK arrivals

Greek-administered Cyprus has discovered 12 cases of the new virus variant in people who recently travelled from Britain, the health ministry said.

The new variant of the virus, now spreading around the world, was first found in Britain and is more transmissible than the original variant of the virus first identified in China a year ago.

Kuwait suspends direct flights to and from UK

Kuwait civil aviation authority has said it will suspend direct commercial flights to and from Britain starting January 6 at 0100 GMT, until further notice, the authority said in a tweet on Sunday.

Officials reject Trump claim that US virus deaths over-counted

Two top US health officials have disputed a claim by President Donald Trump that federal data on virus cases and deaths in the United States is overblown, and both expressed optimism that the pace of vaccinations is picking up.

"The deaths are real deaths," Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC News’ This Week, adding that jam-packed hospitals and stressed-out healthcare workers are "not fake. That’s real.”

Fauci and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, defended the accuracy of coronavirus data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after Trump attacked the agency’s tabulation methods.

The death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000 as experts anticipate another surge in cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.

Britain targets tens of millions of vaccinations in next three months

Britain will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens of millions" of vaccinations over the next three months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months," he told the BBC.

The British prime minister also said that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as Covid-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children should continue to attend.

Israel plans to vaccinate 2 million people by end of January

Israel has said that two million people will have received a two-dose Covid-19 vaccination by the end of January, a pace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasts is the world's fastest.

Starting on December 19, when Netanyahu got his first jab, Israel launched an aggressive push to administer the vaccine made by US-German pharma alliance Pfizer-BioNTech.

Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levy said that because of the enthusiastic takeup, Israel would be easing the speed of vaccination to eke out stocks.

The vaccine must be given in two separate jabs, administered three weeks apart.

Egypt approves Sinopharm vaccine