Taiwanese firm Johnson Health Tech has created a mirror using a 3D camera to monitor user's workouts and give tailored feedback.

"The module detects joints on the human skeleton," explains the company's marketing director Danny Chiang."And when users make moves with their hands and feet, or when they turn their body, the computing program determines whether the moves are properly performed."Johnson Health Tech CEO Jason Lo says "@mirror" helps aid social distancing."During the Covid-19, I think the most important is that you don't want to touch other people. And you do not want to share a same space with other people. So, you can use this Johnson @mirror in your private home," he says."@mirror" works with smartphones, letting users stream various workout content from a dedicated Johnson Health Tech mobile app.READ MORE: Specialty fitness clubs on the rise in Berlin

Real coach

Chen Chun-hsiu is a baseball player for Taiwanese team Rakuten Monkeys. The team works with Johnson Health Tech.

Chen Chun-hsiu says the mirror is complementary to a real coach when he trains on the baseball field.