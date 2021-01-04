Monday, January 4, 2021

UK PM announces nationwide lockdown for England

Nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full lockdown, possibly until mid-February, to try to cut spiralling infection rates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The measures, which include the closure of primary and secondary schools, will come into effect Wednesday, he said in a televised address, after Scotland announced similar measures to come into force from midnight (0000 GMT) on Tuesday.

Palestinians say aim to launch vaccinations next month

The Palestinians said that they expect to receive their first coronavirus vaccine doses next month, covering 20 percent of the population in the West Bank and Gaza, through an UN-backed programme.

"We have received an official letter from the World Health Organization which says the delivery of vaccines will begin next month to cover 20 percent of the population," a Palestinian Health Ministry official, Yasser Bouzia, told AFP news agency.

COVAX – supported by WHO, the European Commission, and other bodies – aims to help the world's poorest nations address the pandemic.

According to Bouzia, the cost of administering vaccinations for the first 20 percent of the Palestinian population will be covered by WHO.

COVAX will vaccinate in the West Bank, home to some 2.8 million Palestinians, and Israeli-blockaded Gaza, where around two million Palestinians live.

France's new cases sharply down, hospitalisations up

France has reported 4,022 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a figure three times lower as Sunday's 12,489 but higher than last Monday's 2,960, and the number of people hospitalised for the disease was up for the third day running.

France, which is accelerating its Covid-19 vaccination roll-out after being criticized for a snail-pace start, has now 24,995 patients treated for the virus, a high since Dec 22.

France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,659,750, the fifth-highest in the world. The seven-day moving average of new infections stands at 13,872, a 10-day high.

The Covid-19 death toll was up by 378, at 65,415, the seventh-highest in the world, versus a seven-day moving average of 329.

BioNTech says no data to support delayed vaccine booster shot

BioNTech and partner Pfizer have warned that they had no evidence that their jointly developed vaccine will continue to protect against Covid-19 if the booster shot is given later than tested in trials.

"The safety and efficacy of the vaccine have not been evaluated on different dosing schedules as the majority of trial participants received the second dose within the window specified in the study design,” the companies said in a joint statement, referring to prime and a booster shots given three weeks apart.

"There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days."

Germany mulls delaying second vaccine shot

Germany is weighing whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week.

Separately, Denmark approved a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine.

In Berlin, the Health Ministry was seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a current 42-day maximum limit, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The move came amid criticism of Health Minister Jens Spahn - including from his conservative political allies - that Germany has failed to procure enough vaccines and been too slow to ramp up its national inoculation campaign.

Over 13,000 new Covid-19 cases reported across Turkey

Turkey has reported over 13,000 daily infections, including asymptomatic ones, from the novel coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry data, the country confirmed 13,695 new cases, including 1,508 symptomatic patients. The tally of infections exceeded 2.26 million.

At least 197 people lost their lives due to the virus, causing the death toll to climb to 21,685.

As many as 9,896 more people recovered over the past day, bringing the total to over 2.16 million.

A total of 181,323 Covid-19 tests were done across the country over the past day, pushing the overall count to 25 million.

France to speed up vaccinations after slow rollout 'scandal'

France's government has promised to ramp up its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 after inoculating just a few hundred people in the first week, prompting accusations of a scandal.

The French campaign had rolled out just over 500 doses as of January 1, with critics comparing that figure with the 200,000 people immunised in Germany in a similar timeframe after the EU-wide rollout began a week ago.

"What we have seen is a government scandal," Jean Rottner, the head of France's Grand Est eastern region, which has seen a particularly sharp rise in infections, told France 2 television.

Italy mulls new restrictions as 2nd wave bites

The Italian government is discussing new restrictions to fight the second wave of coronavirus that has pushed the national death tally above 75,000, the highest in Europe.

A Cabinet meeting will decide whether the new measures adopted for the holidays will be extended through mid-January or if regions with a lower infection rate will be allowed to relax the curbs.

The government is also insisting on plans of reopening schools starting this week, on January 7, but some regions – including the northern Veneto – have postponed restarting high school classes until the end of the month.

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, substantially stable from the day before, while daily new infections fell to 10,800 from 14,245, reflecting a much lower number of swab tests done during the weekend.

British, South African coronavirus mutations detected in Austria

Austria has found four cases of the coronavirus mutation first detected in Britain and one case of the South African mutation, Franz Allerberger of public health agency AGES told a news conference.

Both Britain and South Africa have discovered new, more infectious variants in the coronavirus in recent weeks that have driven a surge in cases.

Allerberger said the four cases of the UK variant had been found in an Austrian man who arrived from London on December 21, an Austrian 12-year-old girl who travelled from England on December 18, and two Slovak children who are siblings, while the South African variant had been detected in a 30-year-old Austrian woman who returned from a vacation in South Africa on December 6.

First person receives Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine in UK

Britain has begun rolling out the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, a possible game-changer in fighting the disease worldwide.

Britain started the new drive with 530,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as it struggled to control a severe wave of infections that has threatened to overwhelm the public health system and prompted the government to warn tougher curbs can be expected.

Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager and dialysis patient, received the first jab at Oxford's Churchill Hospital, NHS England said.

Pinker said he was so pleased and that he can “now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year.”

Since December 8, Britain's NHS has been using a vaccine made by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech to inoculate health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.

Russia reports 23,351 new cases

Russia has reported 23,351 newcases over the previous 24 hours, including 3,591 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,260,138.

Authorities said 482 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 58,988.

Cambodia reopens schools and museums