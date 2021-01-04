A talented Turkish chef is making the best use of her time during coronavirus lockdowns to focus on her hyper-realistic cakes of just about anything you can think of, and along the way becoming a viral sensation.

Tuba Geckil, a self-described “cake & sugar artist,” said that staying indoors allowed her to do what she always really wanted to do but was unable to before due to intense work.

Geckil, 44, shares her hyper-realistic cakes of everything under the sun with the hashtag #everythingisacake with her over 273,000 devoted followers on Instagram plus thousands of others on YouTube.

Her realistic faux fruits, foods, and everyday objects made of cake have set the web on fire, going viral worldwide. For Geckil, anything can be turned into a cake that people will greet with amazement and delight.

Although Geckil stresses that she is not a trained painter or sculptor, even her YouTube profile picture shows her carrying paintbrushes, hinting at her amazing feats.

Geckil, originally from Turkey’s central Anatolian province of Eskisehir, grew up in a family filled with art, with both of her parents being amateur painters.

Her marriage meant a move to Istanbul, where she now lives and works.

From painting to baking

The award-winning chef is now the proud owner of Red Rose Cake, boasting two locations in Turkey’s largest city.

Geckil received no formal art training, but sees her talent as “normal,” something anyone can do.

When she first moved to Istanbul she opened an art studio where she did large-scale paintings.

After holding her first painting exhibition, Geckil believed she had satisfied herself and needed a new outlet.

Looking for a new passion, she dove into the art of moldable sugar paste – the raw material for her amazing cakes – for the occasion of her son's first birthday.

After transforming one of her son’s favorite cars into a lifelike cake, she was delighted to see that he thought it was real and even wanted to play with it.

When she first took fondant into her hands, she said: “I liked it so much that it stays the way I shape it.”

This was Geckil’s first stab at making a 3D cake. Later her friends and family began to ask for similar cakes, which led her to do a workshop.

“With that car cake, I realized that I could turn anything I saw into a cake,” she said proudly. Bubbling with excitement, Geckil said that there was no limit for her.

She added that she worked with great passion and enthusiasm every day until the morning light either to fill orders or to make the cakes that she dreamed of.

Later, Geckil began working on human modeling. The feat was a difficult one, and the whole industry was having difficulty conquering the human form.