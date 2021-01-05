Coronavirus has plunged Britain's summer music festivals into "existential crisis," the umbrella organisation for the UK music industry has warned and called for greater government support.

In a report, UK Music said Covid-19 had caused an "existential crisis for the live sector and UK music festivals" and that the 2020 season had been "wiped out" by the virus.

"There is a real threat that the vast majority of the 2021 season will not happen either," the organisation said.

Every year, thousands of Britons and tourists flock to the country's summer music festivals, which UK Music argued were "pillars of our culturally rich live music scene and showcase an incredible variety of musical genres."

Glastonbury music festival

The country's famous Glastonbury music festival, for instance, generates over $136 million (£100 million) for the economy of the south-west of England, UK Music said.

Music festivals as a whole employ 85,000 people directly each year, it said.