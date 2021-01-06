Wednesday, January 6, 2021:

EU approves Moderna's vaccine

The European Union's executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine.

The decision came against a backdrop of high infection rates in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

"We are providing more Covid-19 vaccines for Europeans. With the Moderna vaccine, the second one now authorized in the EU, we will have further 160 million doses. And more vaccines will come," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

UK records more than 1000 Covid-19 daily deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,000 Covid-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The four nations of the United Kingdom recorded 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus and a further 62,322 new Covid-19 cases, according to official data.

Italy reports 548 coronavirus deaths

Italy has reported 548 coronavirus-related deaths against 649 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,331 from 15,378.

Some 178,596 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 135,106.

Italy has registered 76,877 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.201 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Turkey reports over 13,800 new Covid-19 cases

Turkey has reported over 13,800 daily infections from the novel coronavirus.

The country confirmed 13,830 new cases, including 1,458 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

With the new additions, the tally of infections topped 2.28 million, the figures showed.

European Medicines Agency gives its nod to Moderna vaccine

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that it had given the green light for US firm Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the second jab for the disease to be cleared for use in the EU.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 in people from 18 years of age," the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.

Dutch begin vaccinations; last EU nation to do so

Nearly two weeks after most other EU nations, the Netherlands has begun its Covid-19 vaccination programme, with nursing home staff and front-line workers in hospitals first in line for the shot.

The Dutch government has come under fierce criticism for its late start to vaccinations. Prime Minister Mark Rutte told lawmakers in a debate Tuesday that authorities had focused preparations on the easy-to-handle vaccine made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which hasn't yet been cleared for use in the EU, and not the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The country's public health institute said that about 300,000 carers and hospital staff are first in line for shots. Two more large-scale vaccination centers are due to open on Friday and by the end of next week, 25 should be open across the country, the institute said.

Health authorities plan to be able to vaccinate a maximum of 66,000 care workers per week from January 18.

Philippines seeks 148M shots this year for 2/3 of population

The Philippines is negotiating with seven vaccine manufacturers to procure at least 148 million shots as it seeks to inoculate close to two-thirds of its population this year, a senior official said.

Carlito Galvez, a former general in charge of the country's strategy to fight the coronavirus, said the government hopes to close deals with Novavax, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac Biotech and the Gamaleya Institute this month, although availability could be a challenge amid stiff competition.

Wealthier nations had already snapped up 80 percent of available doses, Galvez said, without providing a source for the data.

The Philippines had earlier targeted 80 million doses and though it has been talking with vaccine-makers for months, the country has secured only 2.6 million doses, from Britain's AstraZeneca, paid for by a private sector group, which will give half of those to their employees.

The country will get subsidised doses for 23 million of its people through the global vaccine partnership known as COVAX, Galvez added.

Thousands to get tested as Australia-India match named possible hotspot

Thousands of cricket fans who attended Australia's showpiece Boxing Day Test against India have been told to get tested and isolate, after a spectator at the match tested positive.

Health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play "but there is potential he acquired the virus while there" or at a nearby shopping centre.

"The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection," Victoria's Department of Health said.

A race is now on to trace and test an estimated 7,000-8,000 fans, and to find out if one of the highest-attended sporting events since the pandemic began was a super-spreading event.

Russia reports 24,217 new cases

Russia has reported 24,217 new cases over the past 24 hours, including 5,142 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,308,601.

Authorities said 445 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 59,951.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in infections

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in infections with 8,854 new cases, bringing the total number to 788,402, according to data from the country's Covid-19 task force.

It also reported 187 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23,296. Indonesia has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Czechs report 17,278 new cases, highest daily tally

The Czech Republic reported 17,278 new cases over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of 10.7 million also had a record number of active cases – 126,348 as of Wednesday morning, the figures showed.

Thailand to expand virus testing at factories

Authorities in Thailand say they plan to expand coronavirus testing to thousands of factories in a province near Bangkok as they reported 365 new cases around the country and one new death.

Authorities have focused their efforts on migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, a province next to the capital that has been the epicentre of a new outbreak and where thousands work in its mainly seafood processing factories and markets.

They have also focused on trying to trace itinerant gamblers who travel widely around the country and are blamed for a second major hotspot outside Bangkok.

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths

The United States has broken its own record for the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 yet again, recording 3,936 fatalities in 24 hours, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins university.

The worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic also recorded 250,173 new cases in the period up until 0130GMT on Wednesday, the Baltimore-based university's records showed.

That brings the US to more than 21 million cases and 357,067 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalised is also at its highest since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 131,000 patients occupying beds due to Covid-19, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Ambulances put on alert as LA hospitals swamped by patients

Los Angeles health officials have told first responders to stop bringing adult patients who cannot be resuscitated to hospitals for treatment, citing a shortage of beds and medical staff, as the latest virus surge threatened to overwhelm the city’s healthcare systems.

The orders, effective immediately, marked a further escalation of measures being taken nationwide by state and local officials due to alarming increases in Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

“Patients in traumatic full arrest who meet current Ref 814 criteria for determination of death shall not be resuscitated and shall be determined dead on scene and not transported,” Marianne Gausche-Hill, medical director of the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency, said in the directive.

Ref 814 refers to the county’s policy on determining and pronouncing death in a patient who has not been transported to a hospital.

China steps up restrictions near Beijing as local infections rise

Chinese authorities have shut sections of highways running through Hebei province that surrounds Beijing and banned gatherings in the province’s capital in the latest efforts to stave off another coronavirus wave.

The province, which entered a “wartime mode” a day earlier, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported in mainland China on January 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days.

The total number of new mainland cases, including those originating from overseas, fell to 32 from 33 a day earlier. Hebei also accounted for 43 of the 64 new asymptomatic cases –patients who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of Covid-19.