POLITICS
2 MIN READ
WhatsApp to share data with Facebook in new ultimatum to users
World's most popular messaging app's new privacy policy forces users to agree to share personal data with Facebook or risk losing their accounts starting from the first week of February.
WhatsApp to share data with Facebook in new ultimatum to users
WhatsApp assured users that their data would remain private when it was acquired by Facebook in 2014. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 7, 2021

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by social media giant Facebook, has raised privacy concerns after announcing a change in its privacy policy that will allow Facebook to access the data of its users.

The app's over 2 billion users will be presented with "an ultimatum" on February 8th to either accept the new privacy policies or delete their accounts, reports Ars Technica.

"After this date, you'll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp," the service told users on Thursday via an in-app alert that asks them to agree to the policy. 

WhatsApp, which boasts "Privacy and Security is in our DNA," says it currently collects information on usage and log, location, device, connection, and cookies.

It assured users that their data would remain private when it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.

RECOMMENDED

But it has taken a U-turn with its latest policy changes. 

WhatsApp's terms of working with Facebook, last updated on January 5, said third parties will have access to users' account registration information including their phone number, IP address, contacts, transaction data, information on how they interact with others, device information, and more.

READ MORE: Facebook, WhatsApp suspend user info requests from Hong Kong government

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey