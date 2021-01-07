Athletes, coaches, and former players have lodged a strong reaction to the storming of Capitol Hill by supporters of outgoing President Trump, with many drawing parallels between Black Lives Matter protests and right-wing demonstrators and how each of the protests was dealt with by security officials.

"The drastic difference between the way protesters this past spring and summer were treated and the encouragement given to today's protesters who acted illegally just shows how much work we have to do," a joint statement from Boston Celtics and Miami Heat said on Wednesday night.

"2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed," the statement said.

"We play tonight's game with a heavy heart after yesterday's decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation's capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on."

The reactions came hours after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a congressional vote to certify the US presidential election.

One day earlier, news broke that the police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will not be charged.

Chaos in Capitol

The Capitol was under siege on Wednesday, as the nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power.

A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington's mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

More than 50 protesters have been arrested so far, police say.

Controversial police reaction

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts expressed disappointment and frustration about the ongoing double-standard regarding race in the country.

"Every single player that contacted me – or that I contacted – saw the same connection to the Blake shooting being justified," Roberts told ESPN.

"We were watching these people essentially committing treason at the Capitol and I have yet to hear about a single shot being fired.

"On a day like this, it's the first thing that comes to mind. And all I can say is that I'm grateful knowing that hopefully, nobody who looks like me is going to Capitol Hill to respond to this, because if they do, you'll see a different response by law enforcement. You know it – and I know it," Roberts said.