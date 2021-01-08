Friday, January 8, 2021:

WHO urges countries to stop making bilateral vaccine deals

The WHO urged countries to stop making bilateral deals for Covid-19 vaccines and, if they have signed contracts for more than they need, to release them to the globally shared Covax programme.

World Health Organization director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked countries that have booked excess vaccine doses to "donate and release them to Covax immediately," adding, "Stop making bilateral deals at the expense of Covax."

Sweden tightens rules, but still no lockdown

Sweden tightened social-distancing rules for shopping centres, gyms and private gatherings and said it was ready to close businesses if needed, but stopped short of a lockdown to fight the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, parliament voted to give the government wider powers to close businesses and limit the size of public and private gatherings as an addition to what have so-far been mostly voluntary measures to ensure social distancing.

Germany secures 50M vaccine doses from CureVac, BioNTech

The German government signed two preliminary deals with German biotech firms BioNTech and CureVac in the summer to secure 50 million doses of their vaccines, according to a Health Ministry document and an official.

The deals, which were not announced when they were signed, are controversial because EU governments had agreed not to negotiate bilateral supply agreements with vaccine makers in an effort to avoid vying for shots.

The ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Germany signed a memorandum of understanding with CureVac on August 31 for the supply of 20 million doses of its vaccine under development.

Portugal reports record daily increase in cases, deaths

Portugal reported record increases in the number of infections and the death toll, a day after the prime minister warned the country may need to go into a new lockdown next week if contagion continues to surge.

Data from the DGS health authority showed 10,176 new cases and 118 deaths compared to the previous day, bringing the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 466,709 and 7,590 respectively.

Biden to release more available virus doses – spokesperson

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release more available doses of virus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back a supply to make sure second doses are available, a spokesperson said.

"The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," TJ Ducklo, a spokesperson for Biden's transition, told Reuters.

Italy reports 620 deaths

Italy reported 620 virus-related deaths up from 414 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 17,533 from 18,020.

Some 140,267 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 121,275.

Italy has registered 77,911 virus deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the second highest toll in Europe and the sixth highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.238 million cases to date, the Health Ministry said.

UK reports daily record of 1,325 new deaths

Britain reported 1,325 new deaths from virus, its highest daily figure since the outbreak of the pandemic, with another 68,053 additional cases.

The total eclipsed the previous record number of deaths reported on April 21, 2020, of 1,224.

England entered a new lockdown this week with a "stay at home" message, as health officials cited rising hospital admissions that threaten to overrun the National Health Service (NHS).

London declared a "major incident" because its hospitals were at risk of being overwhelmed by a highly transmissible variant of the virus racing "out of control" across the United Kingdom.

Bhutan reports first death

The tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan reported its first virus death some 10 months after initially detecting the virus and managing to keep the disease under control by largely sealing off the tourism-dependent country.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, Bhutan's Health Ministry said a 34-year-old man with chronic liver disease and renal failure, who tested positive for virus, had died at a hospital in the capital Thimphu.

Bhutan has reported 767 cases of the virus, having conducted a little over 300,000 tests since it detected the first infection in an American tourist last March.

Spain's tally rises by 25,456 in biggest jump since October

Spain added 25,456 virus cases to its tally in the biggest one-day jump since October, Health Ministry data showed, as the infection rate continued to accelerate in the wake of the holiday season.

Total cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,050,360, while the death toll climbed by 199 to 51,874, the data showed. The virus' incidence jumped to 350 cases per 100,000 people from 321 cases on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31

Saudi Arabia will lift a ban on international flights from Wednesday, March 31, the state news agency SPA said.

The country will allow its citizens to travel abroad and then return from March 31, and will open all air, land and sea ports from the same date, the agency added.

Turkey records over 11,000 new cases

Turkey reported over 11,000 daily infections of the novel virus.

The country confirmed 11,749 new cases, including 1,291 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

With the new additions, the tally of infections topped 2.3 million, the figures showed.

A total of 186 people lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 22,450.

As many as 9,894 recovered over the past day, bringing the total to over 2.18 million.

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's vaccine halal

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech has been deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, Indonesia's Ulema Council said, days before the country is scheduled to start its inoculation programme using the Chinese vaccine.

Asrorun Niam Sholeh of the council's fatwa commission told a news conference that the vaccine, named CoronaVac, was "halal," although authorisation still rests on the Indonesia's food and drug agency. Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, has received 3 million doses of CoronaVac.

EU doubles Pfizer vaccine order to 600M jabs

The EU has struck a deal to double its supply of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to a total of 600 million doses.

"We have right now, access to 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine... With the new agreement we could purchase a total of up to an additional 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine," , European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference.

She said that, along with the Moderna vaccine also authorised for use in the EU, "we have already secured an amount of doses that we need to vaccinate 380 mil lion Europeans, and this is more than 80 percent of the European population".

Von der Leyen said that other vaccine authorisations were expected "in the coming weeks and months" so "Europe will have more than enough vaccine within a reliable timeframe".

Iran bans imports of US, British vaccines

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned Iran's government from importing Covid-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain.

"Imports of US and British vaccines into the country are forbidden. I have told this to officials and I'm saying it publicly now," Khamenei said in a live televised speech.