The late pop megastar Michael Jackson had given a sold-out concert to 35,000 fans in Mumbai on November 1, 1996. He had agreed to waive his fees, and to donate the profits from his show in Mumbai, part of the History World Tour from September 1996 to October 1997, to an Indian charity.

The Indian charity he donated the proceeds from his show was a youth employment project called Shiv Udyog Sena (SUS), headed by Raj Thackeray of the right wing Shiv Sena party. Thackeray is currently the President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), The Tribune Indiareports.

According to the BBC, the profits from Michael Jackson’s first and only concert in India ran to more than $1 million, as written in Suketu Mehta’s award winning book, Maximum City.

The Shiv Sena party, which at the time was governing the Maharashtra state where Mumbai is located, had “waived entertainment tax on the show on the grounds that it was meant for a ‘philanthropic and charitable’ purpose,” the BBC reports.

Not everyone was happy. The opposition objected, and so did a consumer protection group called Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, which “promptly challenged the waiver in the Bombay High Court.”

As the chairman of the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, Shirish Deshpande told the BBC, “Just before the concert was held the government had increased the sales tax on medicines. We said how can you increase taxes on medicines and make a music concert attended by the affluent tax-free. Tickets were priced up to 5,000 rupees [$68], which was very steep for its time."

According to the BBC report, entertainment taxes are usually waived for “selected films and shows” to make tickets cheaper. But in the case of the Michael Jackson concert, the consumer protection group argued, the waiver would benefit the private event management company, Wizcraft International, and the ruling party backed youth employment project.

As a result of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat’s petition, more than 30 million rupees in ticket sales were frozen, and the waiver was suspended as the court “ask[ed] the government to examine its merits.” The BBC reports that “there was even some early debate about whether pop music should be given tax favours.”