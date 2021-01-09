Saturday, January 9, 2021:

UK tops 3 million cases

Britain reported 1,035 new coronavirus deaths from the virus, down from Friday's record toll of 1,325.

It marked the fourth consecutive daily toll – defined as deaths within 28 days of a positive virus test – of above 1,000.

The government figures also showed 59,937 new cases, down from 68,053 the day before. Britain said it had recorded over three million virus cases since the pandemic began last year.

Italy reports 483 deaths

Italy reported 483 virus-related deaths, down from 620 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 19,978 from 17,533.

Some 172,119 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 140,267.

Italy has registered 78,394 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the second highest toll in Europe and the sixth highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.258 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Cuba to collaborate with Iran on vaccine

Communist-run Cuba said it had signed an accord with Iran to transfer the technology for its most advanced vaccine candidate and carry out last-stage clinical trials of the shot in the Islamic republic.

The allies are both under fierce US sanctions that exempt medicine yet often put foreign pharmaceutical companies off trading with them and as such they seek to be self-reliant.

India to start mammoth vaccination drive on January 16

India will launch one of the world's most ambitious vaccination drives next Saturday, aiming to reach 300 million people by July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.

The vaccine is to be free for the country's population of 1.3 billion, and Modi said the January 16 start would be "a landmark step" in fighting the pandemic.

India is the world's second worst-hit country – behind the United States – with more than 10 million cases, though the death rate is one of the world's lowest.

Jordan to start vaccination programme on Wednesday – minister

Jordan will start its vaccination programme on Wednesday, the state news agency reported, citing the health minister.

Jordan also said it has approved China's Sinopharm virus vaccine for emergency use, after previously giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jab the green light.

"Emergency use of the... Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been authorised," the head of the Jordanian Food and Drug administration, Nizar Mheidat, told state television.

Twitter removes Khamenei vaccine tweet for 'violating' rules

Twitter has removed a tweet by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting virus vaccines made in the United States and Britain are "untrustworthy", saying the post violated its rules.

"Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited. They're completely untrustworthy. It's not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations," said a tweet posted on Friday on Khamenei's English-language Twitter account.

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive vaccines – palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their nineties, have received vaccinations against virus, Buckingham Palace said.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip 99, putting them in the priority category in Britain's vaccine rollout.

Stricter curfew imposed on French city of Marseille

A stricter evening curfew will be imposed on the major southern French city of Marseille as part of government measures to curb the spread of the virus, BFM TV and France 3 Provence TV reported, citing the local government body.

Marseille will join other French cities such as Strasbourg and Dijon in having its curfew moved forward to 1700GMT from 1900GMT previously, and running through to 0500GMT the following morning. The stricter Marseille curfew will start on Sunday evening.

Pope Francis to have vaccine as early as next week

Pope Francis said he planned to have a vaccination as early as next week and urged everyone to get a shot, to protect not only their own lives but those of everyone else.

"I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine," the Pope said in an interview with TV station Canale 5. "It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."

The Vatican City, the smallest independent county in the world, has said it will shortly launch its own vaccination campaign against the virus.

Iran bans foreign companies from testing vaccines on Iranians – president

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said foreign companies will not be allowed to test vaccines on the Iranian people.

The statement comes a day after Iran's Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain.

"Foreign companies wanted to give us vaccines so they would be tested on the Iranian people. But the health ministry prevented it," Rouhani said in televised remarks, without naming the companies or giving further details.

"Our people will not be a testing device for vaccine manufacturing companies," he added. "We shall purchase safe foreign vaccines."

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, earlier said the US and Britain were "untrustworthy" and possibly sought to spread the infection to other countries.

Iran could obtain vaccines from other reliable places, he added, without giving details. China and Russia are both allies of Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus.

French president's wife tested positive for in late December -media

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported.

Europe 1 said Brigitte Macron tested positive on December 24. It said she presented no major symptoms and then had two further tests on December 30 and December 31 which proved negative.

President Macron himself tested positive on December 17, and was in self-isolation until a subsequent test on December 24 showed he no longer had symptoms.

Russia reports 23,309 new cases, 470 deaths

Russia has reported 23,309 new cases over the previous 24 hours, including 4,900 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,379,103.

Authorities said 470 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 61,381.

Osaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo infections top 2,000

Osaka and its surrounding prefectures asked Japan to expand a state of emergency to the western cities in an effort to contain the latest outbreak, while Tokyo's new daily infections keep above 2,000 cases.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's economy minister, told media the situation in the western cities of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo was severe and the declaration of a wider state of emergency was being considered after a request from the cities' governors.

Tokyo reported 2,268 new daily cases on Saturday, according to the public broadcaster NHK, the third straight day above 2,000.

China says shots will be free in country

Vaccine shots will be free in China, where more than 9 million doses have been given to date, health officials in Beijing said Saturday.