Sunday, January 10, 2021:

Britain sees 54,940 new cases, 563 deaths

Britain has reported 54,940 new cases of Covid-19, a slight drop from the number on Saturday, and 563 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data has shown.

Deaths had been above 1,000 for four consecutive days before Sunday, although the numbers at the weekend are often lower due to delays in collecting the data.

Jordan PM, ministers get Sinopharm vaccine in trial

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh and several other members of the government have received the Chinese Sinopharm novel coronavirus vaccine during its testing phase, the health minister said.

"Jordan took part in clinical trials for the Chinese vaccine. The prime minister and several other ministers, including myself, received the vaccine," Nazir Obeidat said at a press conference.

"The vaccines that have been bought for the vaccination campaign in the kingdom are all safe and effective," he added, urging Jordanians to come forward for the jabs.

Jordan is set to start its vaccination campaign on Wednesday.

It said on Saturday it had approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, after giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jab the green light.

Africa tops 3 million confirmed virus cases

Africa passed the milestone of three million confirmed cases Covid-19, including more than 72,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa accounts for more than 30% of the continent’s total with more than 1.2 million reported cases, including 32,824 deaths. The high proportion of cases in South Africa could be because the country carries out more tests than many other African countries.

South Africa is battling a resurgence of the disease, driven by a variant of the virus that is more contagious and spreading quickly.

Turkey reports over 9,000 more cases

Turkey has reported over 9,000 new coronavirus infections.

A total of 9,138 fresh cases, including 1,017 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally crossed 2.32 million, including 22,807 deaths with 176 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 8,103 more patient s recovered in the country, taking the total past 2.19 million.

More than 26 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 162,786 more done over the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 2,811.

Italy reports 361 deaths, 18,627 new cases

Italy has reported 361 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 483 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 18,627 from 19,978.

Some 139,758 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 172,119.

Italy has registered 78,755 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.276 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,427 on Sunday, up 167 from a day earlier.

There were 181 admissions to intensive care units, versus with 183 on Saturday.

The current number of intensive care patients rose by 22 to 2,615.

Seven people test positive for new, more infectious coronavirus variant in Marseille

Seven people in the southern French port city of Marseille have tested positive for the new, more infectious variant of Covid-19 first found in Britain, local authorities announced on Sunday.

Mayor Benoit Payan said the seven were among 23 people identified as having come into contact with the new coronavirus variant, as well as a further 30 people from one residential building, who were undergoing tests.

"Right now, every minute counts in terms of preventing the spread of this English variant," Payan told reporters at a news conference.

In response to the discovery of the new variant in Marseille, the city imposed an earlier evening curfew, moving the start time to 6 pm from 8 pm, until 6 am the following morning.

In Paris the 8 pm to 6 am curfew hours remain unchanged for now, although the government has said it will not rule out stricter measures if the Covid situation worsens in France.

Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for complications

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has flown back to Germany for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

Tebboune, 75, had returned home two weeks ago from Germany after two months of treatment for Covid-19.

The treatment of the complications "was not medically urgent" and had been due to take place during Tebboune's last stay in Germany, the presidency said in a statement.

At the time, Tebboune decided to postpone the treatment because of some obligations that prompted him to return home on December 29, it said.

Philippines signs deal to secure 30M doses of vaccine Covovax

The Philippine government has signed a deal to secure the supply of 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Covovax from Serum Institute of India (SII), the latter's local partner said.

The agreement was signed on Saturday by Carlito Galvez, a former military general in charge of the Philippines' strategy to fight the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by SII's local partner, Faberco Life Sciences Inc.

The Department of Health, which helped distribute the Faberco statement to local media, has yet to issue its own statement.

Galvez could not be immediately reached for comment.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque in a tweet said: "We're in the final stages of closing agreements with various manufacturers to vaccinate at least 60-70% of the (population)". He gave no further details.

People in their 80s will get jab in Britain

Thousands of people 80 and older have started receiving invitations to get the coronavirus vaccine in England as Britain ramps up its national vaccination program in a bid to meet its target of inoculating about 15 million people by the middle of February.

More than 600,000 invitations are due to arrive at doorsteps across England this week, asking the elderly to sign up for jabs at new mass vaccination centres near them.

The government has given a first dose of the vaccine to more than 1.2 million people so far.

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual

Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes have clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine to purify the soul and pray for the end of the pandemic.

Only a dozen people took part in the annual event at Teppou-zu Inari Shrine, scaled down this year due to the health crisis, compared to over a hundred in early 2020. Spectators were not allowed at the event.

Japan has struggled to contain a recent surge in coronavirus infections, with Tokyo reporting 1,494 new cases. The government declared a limited state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures on Thursday, covering about 30% of the country's population, in a bid to stem the spread.

Spain sends out vaccine after snowstorm paralyses roads

The Spanish government will send convoys carrying the Covid-19 vaccine and food supplies to areas cut off by Storm Filomena which brought the heaviest snowfall in decades across central Spain and killed four people.

In the Madrid area, rescuers reached 1,500 people trapped in cars, while police broke up a large snowball fight after authorities appealed for citizens to stay at home for risk of accidents or spreading coronavirus.