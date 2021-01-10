Cricket chiefs have launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third test match after six people were ejected and play halted for nearly 10 minutes in Australia's Sydney ground.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late on Saturday.

In a second incident, the play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

It was not immediately clear what had been said, but six men were seen being removed from their seats and Cricket Australia (CA) said a number of spectators had been interviewed by police before they were thrown out.

Cricket Australia apologises

"While we await the outcome of the investigation by NSW Police, CA has launched its own inquiry into the matter," said CA's head of integrity and security Sean Carroll, calling the episode "regrettable".

However, two spectators near the incident told the Sydney Morning Herald nothing racist was said.

Cricket Australia earlier issued an apology to India and said anyone found guilty of abuse would face consequences, including bans, other sanctions, and referral to police.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Carroll.

"If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," he added.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

The Times of India newspaper said that the fans on Saturday had been drunk. "Bumrah and Siraj were called monkeys, wanker and mother****** by the people almost throughout the time they were fielding," it claimed.