Monday, January 11, 2021

Turkey to start Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday or Friday

Turkey will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines as of Thursday or Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, adding that Ankara would also gradually lift restrictive measures as daily infections declined.

Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine and has taken delivery of an initial shipment of 3 million doses.

It has also agreed to procure 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with an option to procure 30 million more doses later.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said the vaccination process would begin either on Thursday or Friday inline with the vaccination programme set out by the government.

Italy reports nearly 450 deaths

Italy reported 448 coronavirus-related deaths, up from 361 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,532 from 18,627.

However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens over the weekend, amounting to just 91,656 against a previous 139,758.

Italy has registered 79,203 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.289 million cases to date, the Health Ministry said.

Palestinians approve Russian vaccine for use in self-rule areas

Palestinian Authority has approved the main Russian vaccine against Covid-19, known as Sputnik V, for use in Palestinian self-ruled territory, Russia's sovereign wealth fund has said.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila confirmed that her ministry had granted "emergency approval" for the Russian vaccine to be administered in areas under limited Palestinian self-rule.

The first shipment of the Russian shot is expected to arrive next month, with all deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad.

UK in 'race against time' as it faces worst weeks of pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain was in "a race against time" to roll out Covid-19 vaccines as deaths hit record highs and hospitals run out of oxygen, with his top medical adviser saying the pandemic's worst weeks were imminent.

A new, more transmissible variant of the disease is now surging through the population, with one in 20 people in parts of London now infected, threatening to overwhelm the health service with hospitals overloaded with patients.

The death toll in the United Kingdom has been soaring and now stands in excess of 81,000 — the world's fifth-highest toll — while more than 3 million people have tested positive.

A total of 2,286,572 people have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK whilst 388,677 second doses have been given, according to government data published on Monday.

Pakistan to get Sinopharm vaccine 'by early February'

The first batch of Covid-19 jabs from the Chinese vaccine manufacturing company Sinopharm will arrive in Pakistan by the first week of February, a top Pakistani official has told Anadolu Agency.

Dr Faisal Sultan, a special assistant to the prime minister on health, said the "first installment of 1.1 million doses for about 500,000 people" will be received from Sinopharm.

Sultan, who is also the acting health minister, had told Anadolu Agency earlier that authorities were negotiating with China and Russia, among others, to procure the vaccines, and that frontline workers and senior citizens will be inoculated first.

Pakistan has so far recorded a total of 504,293 cases of Covid-19 with 10,676 deaths.

Mutated strain dominates UK's Covid-19 cases

Britain is facing the worst weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, its chief medical officer Chris Whitty said, with the health service facing a "dangerous time" as deaths and cases hit record highs before the rollout of a mass vaccination programme.

Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom, the world's fifth-highest toll, with more than 3 million people testing positive.

A new, more transmissible variant of the disease is surging through the population, with one in 20 people in parts of London now infected and is now the dominant strain across much of the country, Whitty added.

In a bid to get on top of the pandemic and to try to restore some degree of normality by the spring, Britain is rushing out its largest ever vaccination programme, with shots to be offered to all those in its top four priority categories, about 15 million people, by the middle of next month.

But the government's chief medical adviser Chris Whitty warned the situation would deteriorate in the meantime.

"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the National Health Service," he said.

Malaysia to reimpose 2-week limited lockdown to stem virus spread

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has announced a fresh lockdown in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states, as the Southeast Asian nation's cumulative cases grew to over 135,000 as of Sunday.

Muhyiddin said interstate travel will also be barred during the two-week lockdown, but assured that five essential sectors will be allowed to continue operating under strict regulations.

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia has given Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China as the world's fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths.

A lack of data and varying efficacy rates reported for the vaccine from different countries could undermine public trust in the rollout, according to public health experts.

Interim data from a late-stage human test of CoronaVac showed it is 65.3 percent effective, Indonesia's food and drugs authority BPOM said, lower than figures in Brazil and Turkey which have yet to launch mass vaccinations.

"These results meet the requirements of the World Health Organization of minimum efficacy of 50 percent," BPOM head Penny K. Lukito told a news conference.

President Joko Widodo is set to get his first dose on Wednesday in a sign of the priority placed on immunisation in a country of 270 million people that has done far less than Southeast Asian neighbours to contain the virus.

Russia reports 23,315 new cases and 436 deaths

Russia has reported 23,315 new Covid-19 cases, including 4,646 in Moscow, taking the national tally, the world's fourth highest, to 3,425,269 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 436 Covid-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 62,273.

Meanwhile, production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will total four million doses over the next 30 days, the RIA news agency cited the director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine as saying.

China says WHO team to probe Covid-19 origins will arrive on Thursday

Chinese authorities have said a World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Thursday.

Lack of authorisation from Beijing had delayed the arrival of the 10-strong team on a long-awaited mission to investigate early infections, in what China's foreign ministry called a "misunderstanding."

The National Health Commission, which announced the arrival date, delayed from its early January schedule, did not detail the team's itinerary, however.

China has been accused of a cover-up that delayed its initial response, allowing the virus to spread since it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan late in 2019.

The United States has called for a "transparent" WHO-led investigation and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

Malaysia has signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and Biontech, the health ministry said in a statement.

The deal brings the total amount of the Pfizer vaccines procured by Malaysia to 25 million doses, enough to cover 39 percent of its population, the ministry said.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,497

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 12,497 to 1,921,024, data from the Robert Koch Institute, RKI, for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 343 to 40,686, the tally showed.

Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for 2 more weeks

Indonesia has extended a ban on the arrival of foreign tourists into the country for another two weeks.

The 14-day extension came in a bid to control the transmission of the coronavirus, Indonesian chief economic minister said.

The reason for the stricter measures against international visitors, which were imposed on January 1, was to try to keep out the new Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain, the government has said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the country would begin Covid-19 vaccination this week and President Joko Widodo will be the country’s first vaccine recipient.

Indonesia’s top Muslim body had earlier declared China’s Sinovac vaccine for Covid-19 halal, or permissible under Islam.

Thailand reports 249 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 249 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 10,547 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.

The tally included 25 cases imported from abroad, according to the country's Covid-19 taskforce. There were no new deaths reported. Thailand has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.

New coronavirus variant found in Japan

The Japanese Health Ministry has found a variant in people arriving from Brazil that’s different from the ones in Britain and South Africa.

The variant was found in airport tests on a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two teens, the ministry said Sunday.