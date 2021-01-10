Turkish users are taking a quick flight from messaging app WhatsApp to other alternatives, new data suggests, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's media office and Defence Ministry have also left WhatsApp over new data sharing policy that has ignited privacy concerns.

The presidency and Defence Ministry will move its WhatsApp groups to BiP, an app by Turkish mobile network giant Turkcell on January 11, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

After the popular messaging app WhatsApp forced many users to agree to new privacy rules, users are seeking alternatives for their smartphones.

With the changes, Telegram messenger has become the most downloaded messaging app in Apple's App Store in Turkey, Anadolu Agency has learned.

In second place is Signal, an app recommended by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, followed by WhatsApp itself, and BiP, an app by Turkish mobile network giant Turkcell.

For Android users, Telegram was first in the Play Store, followed by WhatsApp and BiP.

BiP gained over 1.12 million users in just 24 hours, boasting over 53 million users worldwide, according to data shared by Turkcell.

#WatsAPPsiliyoruz

Turkish users took to social media to denounce Whatsapp's new data policy and were trending #WatsAPPsiliyoruz (We're deleting Whatsapp).

Turkish drone maker Baykar Chief Executive Haluk Bayraktar who has a huge fan base on Twitter said he was leaving Whatsapp "because the company was imposing on users its controversial privacy agreement on personal data."

Bayraktar suggested users install BiP app instead.

"Developed by Turkish engineers, it has a user-friendly interface. #BİP will always be installed on my phone," he said.