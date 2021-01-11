A revival of the hit show "Sex and the City" will come to HBO Max and will star all of its original leads except actress Kim Cattrall.

The new series, titled "And Just Like That...", will consist of 10 episodes and feature Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, HBO said in a statement on Sunday.

Parker played protagonist and narrator Carrie Bradshaw. Nixon and Davis played her best friends, lawyer Miranda Hobbes and art dealer Charlotte York, respectively.

Cattrall, who played sexually liberated publicist Samantha Jones, was not mentioned in the statement.

HBO did not specify why she was not returning.

The story will follow the three women as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s. HBO did not specify a premiere date but said that production is set to start in New York City in late spring.

Parker, who will also produce alongside Nixon, Davis and Michael Patrick King, posted a teaser trailer on Instagram Sunday.