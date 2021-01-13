Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

UK records highest-ever daily number of deaths

The UK has recorded 1,564 coronavirus-linked deaths, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, taking the overall death toll to 84,767.

Government figures also showed that 47,525 new cases of Covid-19 had emerged in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,211,576.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told members of parliament that he was "concerned" about a new variant of the virus discovered in Brazil and that the UK was "taking steps" to keep it out of the country.

"I think it's fair to say that there are lots of questions we still have," Johnson said.

Turkey to begin vaccinating health personnel

Turkey will begin vaccinating all health personnel against the novel coronavirus starting January 14, the country's top health official has announced.

"It's our top priority to run the vaccination program in a transparent manner," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, adding that he, along with the members of Turkey's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Committee that have not contracted the disease yet would soon be first in the country to receive doses of the vaccine.

Speaking after a meeting of the committee in the capital Ankara, he explained that by getting vaccinated, senior officials would be "setting an example" for the public to follow suit.

Each individual will be assigned vaccine doses by name with a barcode, Koca added, saying: "We're determined to apply the vaccine and comply with measures and restrictions until the pandemic comes to an end."

Italy reports 507 deaths, 15,774 new cases

Italy has reported 507 coronavirus-related deaths, against 616 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,774 from 14,242.

Some 175,429 swab tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 141,641.

Italy has registered 80,326 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has also reported 2.319 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Patients in the hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,525 on Wednesday, down 187 from a day earlier.

There were 165 new admissions to intensive care units, against 196 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients fell by 57 to 2,579.

French new cases lower than a week ago

France has reported 23,852 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, more than the 19,752 but down from 25,379 a week ago.

Health Ministry data also showed that 229 people had died from the virus in hospitals, from 355 on Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care rose by double-digit numbers for the fourth consecutive day, up by 23 to 2,711.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 32 to 24,769. The number of people in the hospital has been stable between about 24,000 and 25,500 for five weeks.

Brazil's Bolsonaro sabotaged anti-Covid-19 efforts

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to sabotage efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19 in his country and pursued policies that undermine the rights of Brazilians, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

The Supreme Court, Congress, and other institutions have stepped up to protect Brazilians and blocked some of Bolsonaro's most damaging policies, the rights group said in the Brazil chapter of its annual world report.

The group's executive director predicted that Washington will join the European Union in pressuring Bolsonaro's government to protect the Amazon from deforestation under the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Bolsonaro wanted to remove the authority of states to restrict people's movements, as they sought to contain the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the United States, but the Supreme Court ruled against him.

The top court also intervened to stop his government from withholding Covid-19 data from the public.

J&J may not meet US vaccine supply target by spring

Johnson & Johnson is facing unexpected delays in the manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine and may not be able to supply the doses it promised the federal government by spring, the New York Times has reported.

US federal officials have been told that J&J has fallen as much as two months behind the original production schedule and will not catch up until the end of April, when it was supposed to have delivered more than 60 million doses, the NYT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company and the US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Earlier this week, J&J's chief executive officer said the company was on track to have close to a billion vaccine doses by 2021-end.

UAE daily cases cross 3,000

The daily number of cases in the United Arab Emirates have crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time this week as authorities in the Middle East's business and tourism hub urged people to accept vaccinations.

The health ministry reported 3,243 new daily infections and six deaths. That was the highest in the Gulf Arab region where daily cases in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.

The Gulf Arab state has also ramped up its immunisation campaign, ranking second behind Israel in terms of its vaccination rate. Emirati officials have said they aim to vaccinate more than 50 percent of its roughly 9 million population in the first quarter of this year.

The UAE has approved the vaccine developed by Sinopharm's China National Pharmaceutical Group and has made it available to the general public. Dubai emirate is inoculating people with the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTec.

The UAE is participating in Phase III trials for the Sinopharm vaccine and for Russia's Sputnik V shot.

In total, the UAE has recorded 236,225 infections and 717 deaths.

Taiwan confirms first case of South African variant

Taiwan health authorities said they had confirmed the first case of the highly transmissible South African variant, in an eSwatini national being treated in hospital.

The infection with the variant had been confirmed on Tuesday by laboratory test, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

The man in his 30s had arrived in Taiwan to work on December 24 and began developing symptoms while in quarantine and was initially confirmed to have Covid-19 on January 3, according to details previously released by the government.

South Africa reported a new peak of more than 21,000 daily infections last week, taking total cases to more than 1.2 million, the most on the African continent. Coronavirus deaths now exceed 33,000.

Taiwan has reported 843 cases including seven deaths. Almost all the cases have been imported and about 100 people are being treated in hospital.

Japan widens virus emergency

Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for seven more prefectures, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country.

Prime Minister Yoshide Suga also said Japan will suspend fast-track business entry permits, fully banning foreign visitors while the state of emergency is in place.

Suga's announcement comes less than a week after he declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three nearby prefectures. The new declaration, which adds seven other prefectures in western and central Japan, takes effect Thursday and lasts until February 7.

The government is asking bars and restaurants in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Gifu and Tochigi prefectures to close by 8 pm (1100GMT), employers to have 70 percent of their staff work from home and residents in the affected areas avoid going out for nonessential purposes.

Dutch hold mass testing amid new variant fears

Residents of a Dutch town have filed into a sports hall to take part in the country's first mass coronavirus testing program, which aims to find out more about the spread of a new more transmissible coronavirus variant.

The makeshift testing center in Bergschenhoek, near the port city of Rotterdam, was set up after a cluster of cases linked to an elementary school turned up 30 cases of the new variant that is sweeping through Britain and Ireland, putting hospitals in those countries under severe strain.

On Tuesday night, as the Dutch government extended its current lockdown by three more weeks, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that only 2 percent to 5 percent of all cases in the Netherlands are now the new variant.

Confirmed new infections in the Netherlands over the last week fell 12 percent to 49,398, the Dutch public health institute said Tuesday. Hospital admissions for virus patients fell 18 percent and new patients in intensive care units declined by 12 percent.

The overall Dutch death toll now stands at more than 12,500.

Russia reports 22,850 new cases, 566 deaths

Russia has reported 22,850 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,320 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,471,053, the world's fourth largest.

Authorities also confirmed 566 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 63,370.

Hungary detects UK variant, surgeon general says

Hungary has detected a new, more easily transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in Britain, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said.

"My colleagues have identified the UK virus variant, already found in neighbouring countries, in the samples of three patients," Muller said. "It was obvious that Hungary would not be able to avoid this variant either."

Indonesia starts mass vaccinations with president

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has received the first shot of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world’s fourth most populated country.

After Widodo, top military, police and medical officials were vaccinated, as well as the secretary of the Indonesian Ulema Council, the clerical body that last week ruled the vaccine was halal and could be taken by Muslims. Others such as a healthcare workers, businesspeople and a social media influencer also received the shots to encourage people to get the vaccine when it is available to them.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 19,600 into nearly 2M

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 19,600 to 1,953,426, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 1,060 to 42,637, the tally showed.

Arrivals in US will need negative test

The United States has announced that all air travellers entering the country will need a negative test before departure, as concerns grow over more contagious virus variants.

The policy takes effect on January 26 and expands an existing measure targeting Britain, where the strain known as B117 has been tied to a drastic spike in cases.

Ireland, which now has the world's highest infection rate, also announced Tuesday it was extending to all arrivals testing measures that previously applied only to travellers from the UK and South Africa.

Africa secures close to 300 million vaccine doses

The African Union has secured close to 300 million virus vaccine doses in the largest such agreement yet for Africa, a continental official said.

Nicaise Ndembi, senior science adviser for the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press in an interview that the current AU chair, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to announce the news on Wednesday.

The 300 million doses are being secured independently of the global COVAX effort aimed at distributing virus vaccines to lower-income countries, Ndembi said.

US death toll hits new daily record of nearly 4,500

The US death toll from virus has hit a new daily record of nearly 4,500, Johns Hopkins University said.

As the health crisis rages out of control in the US, this was the first time the toll in the country hardest hit by the pandemic surpassed 4,000 in 24 hours.