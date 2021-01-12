The title of the exhibition owes as much to Edvard Munch as it does to the pandemic. The famous Norwegian painter lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, and has painted two self portraits called ‘Self-portrait with the Spanish Flu’ and ‘Self-portrait After the Spanish Flu’. The artist had contracted the virus that killed millions himself and depicted himself in that state. His two artworks “are as much a reflection of the overall society’s cry and struggle for survival at the time as they are of the artist’s state of mind during and after his illness.”

The exhibition’s third reference after the coronavirus and Edvard Munch’s Spanish flu paintings is Japanese artist On Kawara’s 900-telegram series “I Am Still Alive,” which Kawara sent his acquaintances starting in 1970.

“Underlying our thematic decision to focus on self-portrait, which has throughout history been a way for artists to declare ‘I was here, I lived’, a manifestation of their desire to leave behind a ‘mark’ of their existence,” curator Ozlem Inay Erten says, “is an attempt to look at the impact and experience of the personal and societal trauma caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we are currently undergoing, and reinterpret it through the artist’s body and self-image.

“As we withdrew into our homes due to this pandemic on a scale rarely experienced by humankind, not only did we come to confront our own selves but also our relations with our environment and environmental issues that will perhaps bring about the end of the world. This introspection and confrontation gave rise to a new kind of ‘self’ in terms of our existence, and I believe it is now time to define this new ‘self’.

“No matter to what extent all these experiences have torn apart our sense of self, we are still seeking ways to cobble it into a meaningful whole and keep ourselves alive. We have brought together this exhibition wondering, among other things, how the anxiety provoked by the deep sense of uncertainty we are shrouded in will stir our imagination and what kind of insight we may provide into these hard-to-describe emotions we are experiencing at once with the rest of the world, through what we think we are most familiar with – our own bodies.”

The artists who have taken part in the exhibition are Kerem Agralı, Ali Alısır, Ilgen Arzık, Sinan Demirtas, Evren Erol, Tülay Icoz, Kazım Karakaya, Meliha Sozeri, and Gamze Tasdan. Their works can be seen on the entrance floor of the Mongeri Building until January 30, 2021.