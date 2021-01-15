Friday, January 15, 2021:

Global death toll from Covid-19 tops 2M amid vaccine rollout

The global death toll from Covid-19 has topped 2 million as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

The milestone was reached just over a year after the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

It took eight months for the death toll to hit the 1 million mark. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

“Behind this terrible number are names and faces — the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He said the toll “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.”

World may never find patient zero, WHO says

The world may never find "patient zero" in its search for the origins of Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization's technical lead on the disease, has said.

A WHO-led team investigating the origins of the virus is to hold virtual meetings with its Chinese hosts in Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged more than a year ago.

The WHO director general said he wanted vaccination campaigns taking place in every nation across the globe within the next 100 days.

"I want to see vaccination under way in every country in the next 100 days so that health workers and those at high risk are protected first," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

Blow to global vaccine drive as Pfizer delays deliveries

Global vaccine rollout has suffered a major blow as Pfizer said it would delay shipments of the jabs in the next three to four weeks due to works at its key plant in Belgium.

Pfizer said the modifications at the Puurs factory were necessary in order to ramp up its production capacity from mid-February of the vaccine developed with Germany's BioNTech.

There will be "a significant increase" in deliveries in late February and March, the US group promised.

The European Commission also confirmed that promised doses for the first quarter will arrive within the period.

But European Union nations, which are desperately waiting for more doses to immunise their populations against the virus that has already claimed almost two million lives worldwide, expressed frustration.

Nigeria to receive 10 million vaccine doses in March

Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said the country receive 10 million doses of a virus vaccine in March.

The vaccines add to 100,000 expected doses of Pfizer vaccine, he said.

The statement did not specify which type of vaccine would be used for the 10 million doses.

It was also unclear whether the batch would be financed by the African Union or as part of COVAX, which links the World Health Organization with private partners to work for pooled procurement and equitable distribution.

Greece to hike fines for violation of virus restrictions

Greece’s prime minister has said the country’s retail sector might begin to gradually reopen next week, if scientists advising the government on the pandemic recommend it is safe to do so.

Speaking in parliament during a debate on the government’s handling of the pandemic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said fines for violating measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus will increase to $604.45 (500 euros), from the current $362.67 (300 euros).

Mitsotakis said pressure on the country’s health system is beginning to ease, with more than 400 intensive care unit beds now free, allowing for restrictive measures to be gradually relaxed.

Turkey reports 8,314 new cases

Turkey has reported 8,314 new cases of the virus, continuing a downward trend from 8,962 the previous day, according to Health Ministry data.

Among the fresh cases were 921 symptomatic patients confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is around 2.37 million. The nationwide death toll hit 23,664, with 169 fatalities over the past day.

Turkey has so far vaccinated more than 500,000 people in the first two days of its nationwide rollout of shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Health Ministry data showed.

Spain reports record 40,197 cases

Spain has reported a record 40,197 cases, while the incidence of the disease as measured over the past 14 days hit a new high of 575 cases per 100,000 people, climbing from 522 cases the previous day, Health Ministry data showed.

The latest update brought the cumulative tally of infections to 2,252,164, while the death toll rose by 235 to 53,314.

French cumulative death toll rises to nearly 70,000

The cumulative death toll from the virus in France has risen by 636 to 69,949 as the country added a three-day batch of retirement home deaths to the tally, Health Ministry data showed.

France reported 280 deaths in hospitals, down from 282 on Thursday, and 356 deaths in retirement homes.

It also reported 21,271 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, from 21,228 on Thursday and 19,814 last Friday.

UK records over 55,000 new cases

Britain has recorded 55,761 new cases, an increase on the 48,682 cases recorded the previous day, with the number of people receiving a first dose of the vaccination rising to 3.2 million, according to government data.

The reported number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test from the virus was 1,280, slightly higher than the 1,248 recorded the previous day.

Over 500,000 Turkish health workers get virus shots

More than 500,000 healthcare staff in Turkey have received the first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Health Ministry said.

As of 1130 GMT (2:30 pm local time), the live count showed that nearly 520,000 people have been vaccinated.

On Thursday, Turkey started the mass coronavirus vaccination campaign with healthcare staff.

Russia's case tally passes 3.5 million

Russia's Covid-19 case tally has passed the 3.5 million mark as authorities confirmed 24,715 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,534 in Moscow.

Officials said 555 died overnight, taking the official death toll to 64,495 since the pandemic began.

