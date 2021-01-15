Sakip Sabanci Museum (SSM), housed in a mansion in Emirgan, on the European side of Istanbul, is a gorgeous place to visit on any given day, nestled among trees, with a terrace overlooking the Bosporus. So art lovers would be happy to hear that there is a great excuse to go to the ‘Mansion with the Horse’ – namely, to view the exquisite calligraphic works by Seyh Hamdullah, an Ottoman master who died 500 years ago.

Writing in the foreword of the book of the exhibition, Sakip Sabanci Museum Director Nazan Olcer says “Islamic art undoubtedly drew on [histories and traditions of very diverse Muslim societies], with writing forming the essential element underpinning the art that emerged. This writing was applied in widely disparate fields, ranging from architecture to artefacts of all kinds, including tiles, ceramics, woodwork, stone carvings and textiles. Above all, the arts of the book were most esteemed of all of the applications over the centuries. Large numbers of great artists earned admiration and support for their work and outstanding collections were established.”

One such revered master was Seyh Hamdullah, who was born in Amasya in 1436, “where as a prince the future Bayezid II served as governor from 1455 until 1481. [Seyh Hamdullah’s] father Mustafa Dede was a scholar who had migrated from Bukhara to Amasya and went on to serve as sheikh of the Suhreveriyye Sufi order.”

Olcer writes that Amasya, in northern Anatolia, had become an important centre for religious scholars and artists from major Central Asian cultural centres such as Bukhara, Samarkand and Herat, thanks to Sehzade Bayezid’s patronage of scholars and artists.

According to Olcer, “Seyh Hamdullah was educated by important scholars in this flourishing environment and won a high reputation as a calligrapher. When Sultan Mehmed II died in 1481, his son Bayezid acceded to the Ottoman throne and invited Seyh Hamdullah to Topkapı Palace [in Istanbul] to serve as royal scribe. There Seyh Hamdullah created his finest works and taught calligraphy. He was known for his outstanding skill in diverse writing styles and made major changes that led to a new school of Ottoman calligraphy.”