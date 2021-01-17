Sunday, January 17, 2021:

Lebanon signs deal for 2.1M Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses

Lebanon has finalised a deal with Pfizer for 2.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine amid surge in infections that has overwhelmed the country's health care system.

The doses are to arrive in Lebanon starting early February, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The government's statement said the Pfizer vaccines will be complemented with another 2.7 million doses from the UN-led program to provide for countries in need.

It gave no date for when those doses are expected to arrive but said the agreement was signed in October.

Lebanon has so far recorded 249,158 infections and some 1,866 deaths.

France reports further 141 coronavirus deaths

France has reported a further 141 deaths from coronavirus, taking the cumulative toll since March to 70,283, the public health authority said.

It also reported 16,642 new infections within the previous 24 hours.

The infection figures on Sundays are usually lower because fewer tests are taken. The number of daily cases has been hovering around 20,000 for the last week.

The Health Ministry said in a separate statement that 422,127 people had now been vaccinated, up from about 413,000 on Saturday.

Turkey's daily cases drop below 7,000

Turkey has reported over 6,400 new coronavirus cases, down from 7,550 registered the previous day, according to Health Ministry’s data.

A total of 6,436 cases, including 803 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey’s overall case tally has crossed 2.38 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 23,997, with 165 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,812 more patients recovered in the country, bringing the total past 2.26 million.

More than 27.37 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 148,636 done over the past 24 hours.

Italy reports 377 new deaths

Italy's health ministry has reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,515 confirmed new infections.

On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections.

Italy has registered 82,177 deaths from Covid-19 since the virus came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world, from 2.38 million confirmed cases.

France may demand Covid-19 test from Irish truck drivers

France is considering demanding Covid-19 tests for passengers from Ireland including truck drivers operating on a logistics route that has become key since Britain's exit from the European Union, Ireland's transport minister said.

"They have indicated that they are looking for... anyone coming into France from Ireland would have to have" a PCR test, Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told RTE radio, referring toa type of Covid-19 test that can take several days.

"They may go further. What they are looking at is the possibility that hauliers... would require an antigen test," Ryan said, referring to another type of Covid-19 test that can give results in minutes.

UK seeks to give 1st Covid shot to all adults by September

The UK government plans to offer a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nation’s health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that the government is still opening new vaccination sites and will soon begin trials that will give round-the-clock injections at some locations to help increase the pace of delivery.

“Our target is by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose,’’ he told Sky News. “If we can do it faster than that, great, but that’s the road map.

Britain has more than 51 million adults in its population of 67.5 million people.

The surge in infections has pushed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 to a record 37,475, more than 73 percent higher than during the first peak of the pandemic in April.

Britain has reported 88,747 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other country in Europe and the fifth-highest number worldwide.

Ice cream tests positive in China

The coronavirus has been found on ice cream produced in eastern China, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, according to the government.

The Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, a city government statement said. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sale s to their areas.

The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.