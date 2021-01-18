Phil Spector, who revolutionised 1960s pop music with his "Wall of Sound" production technique but who was imprisoned in 2009 for murder, has died at age 81.

In his heyday, Spector was the undisputed king of rock 'n' roll producers, the "Tycoon of Teen" whose music helped define the soaring optimism of a generation.

But the sharp suits and dark sunglasses favoured by the diminutive genius gave way to prison clothes after he was convicted of the 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson.

Spector was pronounced dead on Saturday and his "official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner," according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Born in New York to Russian-Jewish parents in 1939, Spector was only eight years old when his father committed suicide, a family tragedy that was to leave lasting scars on the young Spector's psyche.

In the aftermath of his father's death, Spector, his mother and his sister moved to Los Angeles for a fresh start.

It was not long before Spector's musical talents emerged, with the slight teenager showing a flair for songwriting and playing guitar.

Forming his first group, The Teddy Bears, with three high-school friends, Spector soon struck gold with the 1958 single "To Know Him Is to Love Him" – the inscription on his father's gravestone.

The record went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold five million copies. The Teddy Bears were unable to repeat the success and they split up the following year.

Badly affected by stage fright, Spector began channeling his energies into producing and song-writing, helping to write Ben E. King's 1961 hit "Spanish Harlem."

The creation of his own "Philles" record label signalled the beginning of Spector's prime, when he almost single-handedly changed the recording industry with the "Wall of Sound."

Using large numbers of musicians playing individual parts layered upon each other, the technique gave Spector's productions a distinctive, orchestral quality that he famously described as "a Wagnerian approach to rock & roll: little symphonies for the kids."

"I knew Beethoven was more important than whoever was playing his music," he once said. "That's what I wanted to be."

'I'm probably relatively insane'

Working with The Crystals, The Ronettes and The Righteous Brothers, Spector became a hit machine, with tracks including "Da Doo Ron Ron," "Then He Kissed Me," "Be My Baby," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and "Unchained Melody."