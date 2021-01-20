The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), Turkey’s global cultural institute, works to promote the study of Turkish and foster intercultural understanding. Its first activity in 2021 is a short film festival that will be offered to audiences online because of the pandemic.

The Cut Short, Live Long Online Short Film Week is organised by London, Berlin and Washington DC Yunus Emre Institutes, featuring 13 award-winning short films. They will be screened simultaneously between January 25 to January 30, 2021 in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This will be the first time that the institute will organise an online screening week. The films will be streamed at the yeecinema.eventive.org website especially prepared for the event. The website also contains detailed information about the films as well as trailers.

The thirteen films, three of which are international productions, will be screened at the selected date and times, while it will be possible for film lovers to watch any film free of charge within 12 hours of its first screening.

The film week aims to bring together international audiences with the Turkish film sector which is followed with great interest overseas. The first films from the selection of innovative Turkish shorts will be ‘Stainless’ and ‘Tor’. The audience members will be able to join in the Q&A sessions of the films which will be broadcast in Turkish with English subtitles and chat with the directors.

Here are the films that will be shown as part of Cut Short, Live Long Online Film Week:

January 25, 2021: Tor (Akbank Short Film Festival Short FIlm Forum/Best Screenplay) Ayşe, an elderly woman, leads a difficult life with her grandchild. She makes a living taking care of a wealthy family’s guard dog, Tor. Tor becomes very sick one day. The family is out of town, and Ayse does everything in her power to make the dog survive.

Stainless (26th Adana Golden Cocoon Film Festival, National Student Films Competition) “Mrs. Selma decides to give one of her deceased husband’s suits to the apartment’s janitor who needs it for her son’s marriage. Noticing a stain on the jacket, Mrs. Selma struggles with her loneliness among the memories of her lost husband and tries to keep her memories ‘stainless’.”

January 26, 2021: Avarya “Embarked on a spaceship in the hope of finding a new habitable planet, the human trapped in his own ship after the robot overseer finds every single candidate planet unsuitable. Eventually, the human finds a way out, but that will only reveal a dark secret.”

Ikame (Substitute) Selim, who works as a construction worker, has a traumatic accident that will change his life completely.