Thursday, January 21, 2021:

Portugal shuts schools as cases, deaths soar

Portugal's schools and universities will close doors for at least 15 days, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said as authorities scrambled to tackle the country's worst outbreak since the pandemic started.

"Despite the extraordinary effort of schools ... in the face of this new variant and the velocity of its transmission, we must exercise precaution and interrupt all school activities for the next 15 days," Costa said.

Costa was referring to the more contagious variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain, which was spreading rapidly across Portugal.

Portugal daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 221 on Thursday, up from 219 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,686 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections and authorities are mulling tougher lockdown measures, also reported 13,544 infections over the last 24 hours, below Wednesday's record of 14,647.

First vaccines under COVAX could reach Ukraine in February

The first batches of vaccine under the COVAX scheme could arrive in Ukraine in the first half on February, Ukraine-24 television channel quoted a senior Ukrainian lawmaker as saying.

Mykhailo Radutskyi said the batch could total 210,000 doses, which could be of the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.

Ukraine, which registered around 1.2 million coronavirus cases and 21,499 deaths, has already agreed to buy some vaccines from China.

Turkey reports over 6,200 new cases

Turkey reported over 6,200 new cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 6,289 cases, including 743 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.41 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 24,640, with 153 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 6,113 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.29 million.

More than 28 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 165,109 done since Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the number of patients in critical condition dropped to 2,074.

Last week, Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

So far, over 1.1 million people in the country have received their first doses of CoronaVac, according to the Health Ministry.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews as part of its efforts to curb the virus' spread.

Kenya detects South African strain

Kenya's health ministry says two men have tested positive for a strain first detected in South Africa, the first such cases detected in the East African country.

Both cases, which were asymptomatic, were detected in Kenya's coastal county of Kilifi, and involved foreigners who had since returned home, the ministry's director-general said Wednesday.

No information was provided about the nationalities of the men who tested positive for the variant.

According to official figures, Kenya has recorded 99,630 cases, of which 1,739 have been fatal, since the outset of the pandemic.

The outbreak surged in October, with the average percentage of positive cases returned in a week soaring to above 16 percent of all tests. That number dropped below three percent last week.

IOC president Bach says Tokyo Olympics to be held as scheduled

IOC president Thomas Bach said that the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will be held as scheduled, in an interview with Kyodo News.

He said there was "no Plan B".

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases leading to much of Japan currently being under severe restrictions, organisers have remained adamant that the Olympics can go ahead.

Mongolian PM submits resignation after virus protests

Mongolia's Prime Minister Khuresukh Ukhnaa has submitted his resignation to parliament after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar about the government's handling of the pandemic, the state news agency Montsame reported.

The protests erupted on Wednesday in response to allegations that the government had mishandled the relocation of a patient and her newborn baby, Montsame said.

After earning praise for its handling of the coronavirus in the early stages, Mongolia has recently been battling an outbreak caused by an infected driver entering from Russia.

Lebanon extends lockdown into February as numbers rise

Authorities in Lebanon extended a nationwide lockdown by a week, to February 8, amid a steep rise in deaths and infections that has overwhelmed the health care system.

Despite increasing the number of hospital beds in the country of nearly 6 million, doctors and nurses have struggled to keep pace with patients flooding their facilities. Intensive care unit bed occupancy has been rising, hitting 91 percent late Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization.

Registered daily infections have hovered around 5,000 since the holiday season, up from nearly 1,000 in November.

The overall death toll has surpassed 2,000, with new fatalities numbering between 40 and 60 deaths a day in the past week.

Doctors say with increased testing, the number of confirmed infections has also increased, recording a positivity rate of over 20 percent for every 100 tests. Nurses and doctors are overwhelmed, and more than 2,300 health care workers have been infected since February.

Sierra Leone curbs travel, imposes curfew as cases spike

Sierra Leone will impose a nationwide curfew and restrict travel in and out of the capital Freetown, the government announced, as the country battles a second wave of infections.

The West African state's coronavirus response unit said there had been an "exponential rise in cases" after the holiday season.

From Monday, people required to leave Freetown and the surrounding area must present a recent negative Covid-19 test, a statement said, with their movements "regulated" by an electronic pass system.

A night curfew will also apply nationwide between 10 pm and 5 am, among other anti-virus measures.

Sierra Leone boasts huge mineral and diamond deposits but is one of the world's poorest nations, still recovering from decades of war and disease.

The country of some 7.5 million people was hard hit by the 2014-16 Ebola epidemic in West Africa during which nearly 4,000 people died in Sierra Leone.

It has officially recorded 3,081 coronavirus cases, with 77 deaths.

Dutch parliament backs night-time curfew plan to curb spread

The Netherlands will impose its first night-time curfew since World War II from Saturday onward in a bid to stop the spread of new mutations after a majority of lawmakers supported the emergency measure during a debate.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez receives Sputnik V

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has been vaccinated using the Sputnik V vaccine, an official confirmed.

Fernandez, 61, was vaccinated a day after Argentina's health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among over 60s.

Biden launches virus initiatives on first full day in White House

President Joe Biden launched initiatives to rein in the raging pandemic, tackling his top priority on his first full day in the White House as he tries to turn the page on Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership.

His administration plans a coordinated federal coronavirus response aimed at restoring trust in the government and focused on boosting vaccines, increasing testing, reopening schools and addressing inequalities thrown up by the disease.

Later on Thursday, Biden will sign a series of executive orders related to the pandemic, including requiring mask-wearing in airports and on certain public transportation, including many trains, airplanes and intercity buses, officials said.

He will also deliver public remarks on his Covid-19 efforts.

Biden has pledged to provide 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine during his first 100 days in office.

His plan aims to increase vaccinations by opening up eligibility for more people such as teachers and grocery clerks.

Ireland to vaccinate all citizens by September

Ireland plans to vaccinate every citizen in the nation against the coronavirus by September, health minister Stephen Donnelly said.

He said the plan is "indicative" and "based on assumptions" about the future delivery of vaccines, some of which have yet to be approved by EU regulators.

Ireland does not yet publish daily figures outlining delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines currently approved for use in the general population.

However Donnelly said 94,000 had received the first dose of a vaccine by Sunday and plans are "on course" to deliver 140,000 by the end of this week.

Ireland has suffered 2,768 deaths according to latest official figures.

After navigating two previous waves of the virus with low death and case figures, the nation now has the highest per capita rate of infection in the world, according to Oxford University data.

The country of five million is currently in the midst of a third lockdown, with non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and schools shut for at least the month of January.

Major fire at India vaccine plant but drug production goes on

Fire tore through part of the world's biggest vaccine production hub in western India, but the company insisted that the production of drugs to counter the coronavirus pandemic was not affected.

Serum Institute of India is producing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

TV channels showed thick clouds of grey smoke billowing from the sprawling site in Pune.

The complex where the fire broke out is a few minutes' drive from the facility where coronavirus vaccines are produced, reports said.

Up to nine buildings are under construction at the complex to enhance Serum's manufacturing capability, NDTV reported.

Algarve Tour postponed as Portugal battles surge

Spiralling infection rates in Portugal have forced the postponement of next month's five-day Volta ao Algarve UCI ProSeries cycling race.

The event, scheduled to start on February 17 has been provisionally moved to May 5-9, organisers said.

Daily coronavirus cases in Portugal rose 40 percent on Wednesday from the previous day to a record 14,647, with the national health system (SNS) on the verge of collapse and the government pondering tougher lockdown measures to tackle the surge.

The Algarve Tour, which had attracted 14 World Tour teams, is the latest race to be postponed as the professional cycling calendar faces disruption.

The Tour Down Under, Vuelta a San Juan, Challenge Mallorca, Herald Sun Tour, Tour Colombia and Tour of Antalya have already been cancelled or postponed.

Hungary gives preliminary approval for AstraZeneca and Sputnik V

Hungary's drug regulator has given preliminary approval for the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and also Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said, confirming media reports.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was travelling to Moscow for talks about the coronavirus vaccine later on Thursday, Gergely Gulyas said.

Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that China has agreed to provide half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm free of cost to Pakistan by January 31.

"They have said send your aircraft and airlift this vaccine immediately. So this is a happy bit of news for us, and we will hopefully be successful in protecting ourselves using this vaccine," Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Pakistani regulators approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use o n Monday, two days after AstraZeneca’s vaccine developed with Oxford University was also approved.

Pakistan is also nearing completion of a phase three trial of another Chinese vaccine from Cansino Biologics Inc. Some 17,500 people had enrolled in the trial so far, and initial results would be available in the beginning of February, health minister Faisal Sultan said at a press conference.

Sweden registers 4,985 new cases, 124 deaths

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,985 new cases, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 124 new deaths, taking the total to 10,921. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.