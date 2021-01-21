Turkey’s Ata Ice Museum in eastern Erzurum province, one of the country’s top winter tourism destinations, is now open to visitors with fascinating works of art.

The museum, the first of its kind in Turkey, was established in cooperation with Ataturk University and the Northeast Anatolian Development Agency, KUDAKA.

It opened at the Faculty of Fine Arts at Ataturk University in Erzurum, one of the cities where the winter season brings in tons of snow.

Faculty members at the university’s sculpture department produce new projects at intervals.

A total of 22 works made from ice including an igloo, a map of Turkey, a Turkish flag and a statue of Nene Hatun, one of the important symbols of the city, are being shown at the exhibition with the theme "Republic and Child" and "Salt and Ice.”

The museum, which contains ice sculptures illuminated by LED lights, takes visitors on a journey through the poles.

READ MORE:A brief introduction to Istanbul museums

‘Many works heated and combined with iron’

Mustafa Bulat, dean of the Fine Arts Faculty of Ataturk University, said that the museum was opened with the support of Omer Comakli, the university’s rector.

Bulat said it took three months to prepare the exhibition.