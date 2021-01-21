Anti-government and anti-fascist protesters in Portland and Seattle have vandalised a Democratic Party office and other buildings and clashed with police, protesting against President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Police in Oregon say a group of about 150 protesters marched through Portland late on Wednesday and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

People dressed in black and with their faces covered broke windows and the glass door at the Democrat's business office, spray-painting an anarchist symbol over the party sign, video posted on social media showed.

"We don't want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres," read a banner they marched under.

Several Inauguration protests

The new Democratic president was sworn in on Wednesday, urging unity and restoration after Republican Donald Trump's divisive tenure.

Police said eight arrests were made on suspicion of offences including rioting and reckless burning, while two people were arrested in Seattle, one for assault and another for property damage.

They said the group was among four protest events that gathered in Portland on Inauguration Day. Two were violent and the other two were peaceful.

Abolish ICE protest