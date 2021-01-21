Beverage giant Anheuser-Busch’s Natural Light Beer is behind a cunning publicity stunt which features 2600 real, physical university diplomas sent in by people all around the United States. The diplomas are presented to the public at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall in New York City, suspended from the ceiling in a helix pattern.

The beer company says the design “illustrates both the scale of the crippling debt crisis while also alluding to the chaotic impact college debt creates for those who are burdened by it. “

According to Natural Light, “the value [of Da Vinci of Debt] is derived from the average total cost of a four-year college education. The result is a piece of art valued at $470 million dollars, besting the most expensive piece of art ever sold at public auction.”

Adweek comments that “coming in at $470 million total, 'Da Vinci of Debt,' is worth more than the most expensive piece of artwork ever sold at a public auction—Salvator Mundi, a 600-year-old Leonardo Da Vinci painting that went for $450 million in 2017.”

PR Newswire compares Da Vinci of Debt to past hits of the art market, saying “Only in the art world can a single banana sell for $120,000 and an artist's used bed sheets go for $150,000. While other artworks like these are valued arbitrarily, the value of Da Vinci of Debt is derived from the average total cost of a four-year college education.” Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s duct taped banana on a wall was a big source of controversy when it was unveiled, as were British artist Tracy Emin’s bed sheets.