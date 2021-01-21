The Elysee Palace’s response to a report on France's colonial rule in Algeria - which President Emmanuel Macron himself commissioned - was swift. There will be no apology for colonisation and the millions that died at the hands of France during the 132 year occupation.

French historian Benjamin Stora submitted a 145-page report to Macron looking at “issues relating to colonisation and the Algerian war,” in a bid to create a shared understanding of what happened in Algeria and France’s role in particular which continues to strain relations with the former colony.

“The game was rigged from the beginning,” says Yasser Louati, a French human rights defender when asked about Macron’s response to the report.

In 2017, Macron admitted that France’s colonial past was a “crime against humanity” but much like the country’s collaboration with Nazi Germany under Vichy rule, coming to terms with the country’s past in Algeria has been a controverisal prospect.

“It comes as a surprise therefore that the commission did not choose two historians one from Algeria and one from France and we see again that the narrative is once again French,” added Louati speaking to TRT World.

Benjamin Stora, who led the commission, called for France to recognise it’s past in Algeria but warned against a “culture of repentance,” which would see Paris apologising for its crimes which could also lead to reparations.

Macron is not dealing with France’s past in a “candid” manner, says Louati adding that the president is “postponing the inevitable. One day France will have to apologise.”

“Historians must be given the full reigns to establish the truth or getting close to it and Benjamin Stora has been criticised for putting on the same level France the occupying power and Algerians, the occupied population, who defended themselves against the coloniser,” added Louati.