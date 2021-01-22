Friday, January 22, 2021:

WHO says deal with Pfizer to allow poor countries to start vaccinating in February

The WHO and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

"I'm glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

The Covax programme has signed deals for hundreds of millions of doses to vaccinate people in poor and lower-middle income countries, but has yet to begin vaccinations.

Pfizer's vaccine is so far the only one that has WHO emergency approval.

WHO chief Tedros said the new agreement with Pfizer should allow vaccinations to begin in February for health workers.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the 40 million doses announced on Friday would be sold on a non-profit basis.

He described it as an initial agreement and said more doses could be sold through the Covax programme in future.

British PM says new variant may carry higher risk of death

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the new English variant of Covid-19 may be associated with a higher level of mortality although he said evidence showed that both vaccines being used in the country are effective against it.

"We've been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant - the variant that was first discovered in London and the southeast (of England) - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," he told a news briefing.

The warning about the higher risk of death from the new variant, which was identified in England late last year, came as a fresh blow after the country had earlier been buoyed by news the number of new Covid-19 infections was estimated to be shrinking by as much as 4 percent a day.

Johnson said however that all the current evidence showed both vaccines remained effective against old and new variants.

Turkey halts flights from Brazil over new variant

Turkey has temporarily stopped flights from Brazil due to the rise in cases of the new coronavirus variant, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Ankara had previously halted flights from the United Kingdom, Denmark and South Africa due to the new variant.

UK records over 40,000 daily cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 40,261 cases of the disease and 1,401 deaths, up from 1,290 the day before, official data has shown.

However, the vaccine roll out has begun well: The data showed that 5.38 million people have now been given their first dose of the vaccine, with 409,855 receiving it in the last 24 hours, a record high so far

Italy reports over 13,500 new cases, almost 500 deaths

Italy has reported 472 deaths from the virus, against 521 the day before, the Health Ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,633 from 14,078.

Italy has now registered 84,674 deaths since its outbreak came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has also reported 2.44 million cases to date.

Turkey reports over 5,900 new cases

Turkey has reported 5,967 cases, including 734 asymptomatic ones, the Health Ministry data has shown.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.41 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 24,789 with 149 fatalities over the past day.

The second batch of Sinovac Biotech vaccines, 10 million doses, were approved for delivery to Turkey and may arrive by the weekend, Turkey's president announced.

Germany detects first case of Brazilian virus variant

Germany has detected its first case of a newly discovered Brazilian virus variant, feared to be particularly infectious, regional health officials in the state of Hesse have said.

The infected person recently returned from a trip to Brazil and lab tests confirmed he had caught the new strain, Hessian Social Affairs Minister Kai Klose told reporters.

Experts from Germany's Robert Koch Institute say the Brazilian mutation is similar to a new South African variant, which is seen as more contagious than the original virus.

Shanghai outbreak prompts two hospital lockdowns

Shanghai has imposed lockdowns on two of China's best-known hospitals after they were linked to new cases.

Outpatient services have been suspended at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and Renji Hospital. They have been cordoned off, along with some surrounding residential communities.

After months of quelling small clusters with mass testing, isolation and social distancing, China has seen outbreaks grow this winter, mainly in its frigid north.

The National Health Commission on Friday announced 103 new cases had been detected over the past 24 hours.

Moscow museums reopen as virus rules eased

Moscow city authorities have eased restrictions with locations like museums, exhibition halls and libraries reopening after being closed for over two months.

The number of visitors to museums is limited to 50 percent of maximum capacity, as is the case with theatres, cinemas and concert halls.

Hungary buys Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, first in EU

Hungary has signed a deal to buy Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the first European Union country to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during talks in Moscow.

In a live video posted on his Facebook page, Szijjarto told a joint briefing with Russia's health minister that the vaccines would arrive in three tranches, and that details about the size of the shipments would be released later.

The agreement comes days after Hungary's drug regulator gave approval for use of Britain's AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus, as Budapest strives to lift coronavirus lockdown measures to boost the economy. The EU's medicines regulator has yet to approve the Russian or AstraZeneca vaccine.

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the US drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech, has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week.

Pfizer and BioNTech have declined to comment on the cuts beyond a statement last week, which announced cuts to deliveries as they ramp up manufacturing in Europe.

Italy has said it is considering legal action, amid mounting frustration over the impact the cut in supplies has on vaccination programmes.

Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days

Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable virus tests in Dubai, Denmark's transport ministry said.

The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, the ministry said, adding it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating.

Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the past 24 hours on arrival from all countries.

Japan dismisses Olympics cancellation report as teams back Games

Japan dismissed a report claiming officials see cancelling the Tokyo Olympics as inevitable, as heavyweights the United States, Canada and Australia said they were still preparing for the Games.

Deputy government spokesman Manabu Sakai said there was "no truth" to the report in The Times, which quoted an unnamed ruling coalition source as saying "the consensus is that it's too difficult" to hold the Games.

It is the latest article to cast doubt on the troubled 2020 Olympics, which were postponed over the virus last year but have been hit by a surge in cases and plunging public support.

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Germany has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said.

It said 859 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 50,642.

Germany survived the first wave of the pandemic relatively well, but a second wave has hit Europe's biggest economy hard.

The country this week extended its current lockdown until February 14, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has not ruled out border checks to slow the spread of new, more contagious variants of the virus.

South Korea reports smallest number in cases

South Korea is reporting its smallest daily increase in virus infections in two months as officials express cautious hope that the country is beginning to wiggle out from its worst wave of the pandemic.

The 346 new cases reported brought the national caseload to 74,262. There have been 1,328 deaths.

Health authorities have clamped down on private social gatherings since late December, including setting fines for restaurants if they accept groups of five or more people.

Russia reports 21,513 new cases in last 24 hours

Russia reported 21,513 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,104 in St Petersburg, taking the national tally to 3,677,352 since the pandemic began.