Swiss prosecutors have dropped an investigation into ailing former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, accused of defrauding world football's governing body by paying for a private jet used by the now-banned Jack Warner.

Prosecutors alleged Blatter paid the $365,000 (300,000 euro) bill for the jet that Warner, the Trinidadian who served as a FIFA vice-president during Blatter's 17-year reign, used in 2007.

Warner has since been banned from football and indicted by US prosecutors for charges related to corruption.

Swiss prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand abandoned the probe into Blatter this month, the Public Prosecutor's Office (MPC) said.

The MPC gave no reasons for the decision, which follows the dropping of an investigation into Blatter in May last year related to FIFA's awarding of TV rights to the Caribbean Football Union, then presided by Warner.

