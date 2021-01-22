A new digital library has brought together almost 200 recipes and history books dating 1828 to celebrate various cuisines from the African diaspora.

Whether that's the story of Jambalaya from New Orleans, Jollof rice from Senegal, or Haiti’s Joumou soup, Feast Afrique'sarchive aims to highlight and 'decolonise' education on Black heritage through food.

The library consists of more than 190 books and collections, many of which are out-of-print and live on thevirtual shelves providing free access to all.

Its curator, Ozoz Sokoh, is a well known Nigerian food explorer, culinary anthropologist, and food historian who blogs under the name The Kitchen Butterfly.

Ozoz's motivation for creating the digital library was to create access to culinary resources that "showcase the legacy of West African culinary heritage," she told TRT World.

Idea to set up library

The idea for the digital library came to Ozoz in June when her friend Uzo gifted her the 'The Jemima Code,' an extended bibliography of African-American cookbooks.

The book had been on Ozoz's wish-list for some time and served as a resource to build her digital library catalogue.

"After reading several pages and having a book-to-buy-list that was lengthening by the minute, I decided to search for and catalogue as many as I could," she told TRT World.

Ozoz says she built the library up in tranches first finding 40-50 books in just three to four days of scouring the internet in June.

By September and October, Ozoz was searching every other week for more books to add to the archive in intense rounds of searching that took over a few days at a time.

Ever-growing library

The library currently includes some well-known titles in the Afro-culinary world dating as far back to the mid to late nineteenth century such as ‘What Mrs. Fisher knows about Old Southern Cooking’ (1881) and ‘How to grow the peanut and 105 ways of preparing it for human consumption’ (1916) by African-American agriculturalist George Washington Carver.