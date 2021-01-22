Leading #MeToo figure Asia Argento has made fresh accusations of sexual abuse, directed at "The Fast and the Furious" American director Rob Cohen.

The Italian actress and director, 45, was one of the first to speak out against sexual abuse in the film industry, helping to trigger the #MeToo campaign.

In 2017, she revealed that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had raped her in 1997, when she was 21.

In an interview published on Friday with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Argento said she was also assaulted by Cohen in 2002.

"It's the first time I'm talking about Cohen.

He abused me making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it," she said, referring to the date rape drug.

"At the time I really didn't know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed," she added.

Argento said the assault happened while she was filming Cohen's action movie "xXx," also starring Vin Diesel and Samuel L. Jackson.

Argento confirmed to AFP the contents of the Corriere interview.

"I can confirm that it is all true," she said in a short text message.

A spokesperson for Cohen denied the allegations on Friday.

READ MORE:Sexism still common in Hollywood despite #MeToo movement